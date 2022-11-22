Denver-Colorado College rivalry heading to Ball Arena on Jan. 27, 2023, to play on home ice of NHL’s Avalanche

Due to record ticket demand for Denver hockey games and in furtherance of the Hockey Capital USA campaign, the Gold Pan series is heading to the NHL.

The Pioneers’ series-opening game on Friday, Jan. 27 against in-state foe Colorado College has been moved from Magness Arena on the campus of DU to downtown Denver’s Ball Arena, home of the Colorado Avalanche.

Puck drop for the Jan. 27 game remains at 7 p.m. MT.

“The Denver-Colorado College rivalry is one of the most-played series in college hockey, and we’re looking forward to showcasing our two historic programs at the home of the Avalanche,” said Denver coach David Carle in a statement. “We are thrilled to host this game at Ball Arena to give the great hockey fans of Denver and our program an opportunity to see us in an NHL venue. The goal is to provide our players with an experience that will be similar to the ‘Battle on Blake’ in 2016, the Loveland Regional last season, and ultimately a taste of what the Frozen Four in Tampa this April will be like.”

“We are excited to take one of the best rivalries in college hockey to Ball Arena,” added Colorado College coach Kris Mayotte. “It shows the tremendous appetite for hockey in Colorado. We are looking forward to an incredible atmosphere and event.”

The move to the downtown Denver arena comes on the heels of the city earning the moniker of Hockey Capital USA following the Avalanche (NHL), Pioneers (NCAA D-I), Denver East High School (Tier II national championship) and Avalanche Pee Wee Team (Quebec International Pee-Wee Hockey Tournament) winning championships in 2022. Last season marked the first time in 50 years that the champion of the NHL and college hockey both called the same city home (Boston, 1972).

“Denver has always been a great hub for hockey and this matchup between two of college hockey’s long-standing rivals in a setting like this only further validates that,” said Denver athletics director Josh Berlo. “This game will not only showcase Denver and Colorado College’s programs, but NCAA Division I hockey on a larger scale in our state, region, and beyond. I would like to thank the staff of Kroenke Sports and Entertainment and Colorado College for all their help and support to make this game a possibility.”

“Colorado College is excited to participate in this exciting event that will showcase college hockey in Colorado and provide an exciting experience for our student-athletes, community and fans,” CC’s vice president and director of athletics Lesley Irvine said.

Fans who currently have tickets for the Jan. 27 game against Colorado College at Magness Arena should have already received information prior to the announcement from the DU ticket office. If not, contact the DU ticket office. Ticket holders will be reseated to comparable locations at Ball Arena at no additional cost.

To purchase tickets, visit DenverPioneers.com/tickets or contact the DU ticket office at 303-871-4625 or [email protected] Tickets purchased at this time will be reseated at Ball Arena in a comparable location by mid-December and patrons will receive email confirmation as such. Ticket sales will transition to Ball Arena via Ticketmaster on Dec. 13. Tickets start at $25 each.

Information on the process for ticket access in the DU student section will be sent out to University of Denver students when they return to campus for the winter quarter in January.

This will be the first regular-season game that the Pioneers have played at Ball Arena. The program played an exhibition contest at Ball Arena on Oct. 6, 2012 against the University of British Columbia to accommodate a U.S. presidential debate that occurred the same week at Magness Arena.

The Pioneers and Tigers have met 332 times previously in their history, presently the second-most played rivalry in college hockey behind only Michigan and Michigan State (333 games). Denver won its third-straight Gold Pan and retained the trophy for the 16th season after winning all four games in 2021-22.

Denver went on to also capture its second Penrose Cup as NCHC regular-season champions and its NCAA record-tying ninth national championship last season.

2022-23 Gold Pan Series Schedule (all times Mountain)

Friday, Jan. 27, 2023 @ Ball Arena, Denver, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023 @ Ed Robson Arena, Colorado Springs, 6 p.m.

Friday, March 3, 2023 @ Magness Arena, Denver, 8 p.m.

Saturday, March 4, 2023 @ Ed Robson Arena, Colorado Springs, 6 p.m.