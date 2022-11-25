Music City Hockey Classic game between Northeastern, Western Michigan moved from Bridgestone Arena to Ford Ice Center Bellevue

The Ford Ice Center Bellevue is located in Nashville (photo: Nashville Predators).

Due to the flooding incurred at Bridgestone Arena today, the Music City Hockey Classic game between Northeastern and Western Michigan scheduled for this evening is being moved to Ford Ice Center Bellevue.

The game will begin at 7:15 p.m.

“If you purchased fully priced tickets for the game, we ask you to join us at Ford Ice Bellevue,” reads a statement. “Because of capacity concerns, we are unable to guarantee admission to anyone else.”

Ford Ice Center Bellevue is located at 638B Hwy 70 S in Nashville.

