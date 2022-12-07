Vermont’s Mlýnková, Saint Anselm’s Golini, Union’s Walsh, Yale’s Dukaric chosen for November HCA accolades

The Hockey Commissioners Association has announced the four women’s college hockey award winners for Nov. 2022.

Vermont’s Natalie Mlýnková and Saint Anselm’s Kelly Golini are co-players of the month, while Union’s Riley Walsh is rookie of the month and Yale’s Pia Dukaric is goaltender of the month.

Mlýnková took over the UVM lead in scoring with 7-7-14 in seven games. Her 2.00 points per game was best among all players in Hockey East.

Golini went 8-7-15, helping Saint A’s to an 8-2-0 record. Scored twice against Dartmouth, once in each game, and logged the game-winning goal against the Big Green in a 2-0 win in Hanover.

Walsh was as clutch as can be for Union in the month of November, tallying eight points in five games for the Dutchwomen. Three of her four goals were overtime game-winners as Union went 4-0-1 on the month.

Dukaric was lights-out in November, posting three shutouts in six starts and a perfect 6-0-0 month. She had a 0.99 GAA and a save percentage of .961. Five of her wins came against nationally-ranked opponents Quinnipiac, Princeton, Penn State (twice), and Minnesota.