D-III West Hockey Game Picks — Dec. 9-10, 2022

It’s the final weekend of hockey before Christmas and there is one weekend battle in particular jumps out. That’s the one between Augsburg and St. Norbert. The two top five teams will face off in a two-game series this weekend.

A rivalry game between UW-Eau Claire and UW-Stevens Point is also on tap. Both teams are nationally ranked by the way. Also worth noting is Bethel and St. Olaf will square off on an outdoor rink on Saturday night. Should be another entertaining weekend ahead. Check out the game picks below.

Friday and Saturday

Augsburg (6-2-1) at St. Norbert (7-2-1)

It’s not even Christmas yet and hockey fans will be treated to a series worthy of being played in March. Both teams are ranked in the top five in the DCU/USCHO NCAA Division III men’s poll, with the Auggies sitting in fourth and the Green Knights in fifth. Augsburg has scored 35 goals on the year while giving up 20. Eleven players have tallied five or more points. The Green Knights have won tow in a row and have punched in 40 goals while giving up just 17. Three players have 15 or more points on the season. Augsburg swept the series. It will be a surprise if either team sweeps this time around.

Augsburg, 6-5; St. Norbert, 5-4

UW-Stevens Point (6-1-3, 4-0) vs. UW-Eau Claire (7-3, 3-1)

Another weekend series worthy of being played in the postseason. The Pointers come in ranked 15th in the country while the Blugolds are 14th. These two rivals rarely disappoint when they square off.

The Pointers have won their last four games and have tallied 34 goals on the season behind a balanced attack where no player has more than four goals. They have allowed only 20 goals. The Blugolds have won five of their last six, scoring four goals four times during that stretch. UW-Eau Claire beat UW-Stevens Point to win the conference tourney crown a year ago. Revenge will be on the minds of the Pointers.

UW-Stevens Point, 4-2; UW-Eau Claire, 5-3

UW-River Falls (3-7, 0-4) vs. UW-Stout (8-3, 2-2)

The Falcons are struggling to get on track at the moment. They’ve lost their last six games and have scored more than two goals only once during that stretch. Getting their offense going early on is going to be critical if they are going to at least manage a split out of this series. The Blue Devils have won three out of their last four and have already matched their win total from a year ago. Their offense has clicked to the tune of 47 goals on the year. They’ve given up just 23.

UW-Stout, 5-2 and 4-3

Friday

Concordia (2-9) at Saint John’s (5-5-1)

The Johnnies are averaging three goals per game and rank third in the NCAA on the power play, connecting on 15 of their 45 opportunities. They face a Falcons team that is putting up two goals per game on average and that has converted on just 10 of its 55 power play opportunities. Concordia is trying to snap a three-game losing streak. Saint John’s has dropped three of four.

Saint John’s, 5-2

MSOE (7-4) at St. Olaf (8-2-1)

The Raiders have hit a tough stretch lately, dropping two consecutive games, and they’ll try to bounce back in a big non-conference game against the Oles. MSOE has played good team hockey, with 37 goals of 60 assists. St. Olaf will look to get the weekend started right. The Oles have score 41 goals on the year.

St. Olaf, 4-2

Saturday

Bethel (8-3-1) at St. Olaf (8-2-1)

This game won’t count in the conference standings but it will be big one as the two teams are playing on an outdoor rink. Since falling to Bethel 4-2 on Nov. 4, the Oles have lost just one game. They are playing well on both ends of the ice. Bethel has lost just once game since Nov. 11 and playing with a lot of confidence. On a neutral sheet of ice, this is a game that could certainly go either way.

St. Olaf, 4-3