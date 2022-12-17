College hockey standouts crack 2023 United States World Junior roster with event kicking off Dec. 26 in eastern Canada

With the 2023 IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship getting underway, rosters are being finalized for the event that will take place Dec. 26, 2022 to Jan. 5, 2023 in Moncton, N.B., and Halifax, N.S.
The United States roster is chock-full of NCAA players as 21 of the 25 players named are currently on a Division I roster.
GOALTENDERS
Trey Augustine, U.S. NTDP *Committed to Michigan State
Kaidan Mbereko, Colorado College
Andrew Oke, Saginaw Spirit (OHL)
DEFENSEMEN
Sean Behrens, Denver
Seamus Casey, Michigan
Ryan Chesley, Minnesota
Luke Hughes, Michigan
Lane Hutson, Boston University
Luke Mittelstadt, Minnesota
Jack Peart, St. Cloud State
Ryan Ufko, Massachusetts
FORWARDS
Jackson Blake, North Dakota
Gavin Brindley, Michigan
Tyler Boucher, Ottawa 67’s (OHL) *Boston University 2021-22
Kenny Connors, Massachusetts
Logan Cooley, Minnesota
Dylan Duke, Michigan
Cutter Gauthier, Boston College
Noah Laba, Colorado College
Sam Lipkin, Quinnipiac
Chaz Lucius, Manitoba Moose (AHL) *Minnesota 2021-22
Rutger McGroarty, Michigan
Red Savage, Miami
Jimmy Snuggerud, Minnesota
Charlie Stramel, Wisconsin
In addition, Michigan freshman forward Adam Fantilli has been named to Canada’s National Junior Team and Providence freshman Jaroslav Chmelar has been named to roster of the Czechia National Junior Team.