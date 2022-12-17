College hockey standouts crack 2023 United States World Junior roster with event kicking off Dec. 26 in eastern Canada

With the 2023 IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship getting underway, rosters are being finalized for the event that will take place Dec. 26, 2022 to Jan. 5, 2023 in Moncton, N.B., and Halifax, N.S.

The United States roster is chock-full of NCAA players as 21 of the 25 players named are currently on a Division I roster.

GOALTENDERS

Trey Augustine, U.S. NTDP *Committed to Michigan State

Kaidan Mbereko, Colorado College

Andrew Oke, Saginaw Spirit (OHL)

DEFENSEMEN

Sean Behrens, Denver

Seamus Casey, Michigan

Ryan Chesley, Minnesota

Luke Hughes, Michigan

Lane Hutson, Boston University

Luke Mittelstadt, Minnesota

Jack Peart, St. Cloud State

Ryan Ufko, Massachusetts

FORWARDS

Jackson Blake, North Dakota

Gavin Brindley, Michigan

Tyler Boucher, Ottawa 67’s (OHL) *Boston University 2021-22

Kenny Connors, Massachusetts

Logan Cooley, Minnesota

Dylan Duke, Michigan

Cutter Gauthier, Boston College

Noah Laba, Colorado College

Sam Lipkin, Quinnipiac

Chaz Lucius, Manitoba Moose (AHL) *Minnesota 2021-22

Rutger McGroarty, Michigan

Red Savage, Miami

Jimmy Snuggerud, Minnesota

Charlie Stramel, Wisconsin

In addition, Michigan freshman forward Adam Fantilli has been named to Canada’s National Junior Team and Providence freshman Jaroslav Chmelar has been named to roster of the Czechia National Junior Team.