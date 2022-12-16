Sweden announces WUG men’s ice hockey roster, includes several D-III players

By
-
Buffalo State goaltender Emil Normann is one of six D-III players representing the Tre Kronor at the World University Games in Lake Placid NY in January (Photo by Buffalo State Athletics)

Sweden announced their World University Games men’s ice hockey roster and the team includes several players from the D-III ranks. Head coach Johan Kling (former player at Bethel) has selected several key players including Tom Skold from Westfield State who has been named captain of the team. Here is the complete list of D-III players announced:

Goaltenders

Emil Normann                             Buffalo State

Elias Sandholm                            Trine University

Westfield State defenseman Tom Skold has been named captain for Sweden’s men’s ice hockey team at the World University Games (Photo by David Fried/Westfield State)

Defense

Tom Skold*                                   Westfield State

Forwards

Henrik Overvall                           Adrian

Alexander Ray                              King’s College

Philip Elgstam                              Norwich University

Sweden plays in Pool A with Canada, Latvia, Ukraine, Czech Republic, and Japan. The team’s first game is on January 12 against the Czech Republic.

*Announced as a Captain

 

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here