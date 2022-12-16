Sweden announces WUG men’s ice hockey roster, includes several D-III players

Sweden announced their World University Games men’s ice hockey roster and the team includes several players from the D-III ranks. Head coach Johan Kling (former player at Bethel) has selected several key players including Tom Skold from Westfield State who has been named captain of the team. Here is the complete list of D-III players announced:
Goaltenders
Emil Normann Buffalo State
Elias Sandholm Trine University
Defense
Tom Skold* Westfield State
Forwards
Henrik Overvall Adrian
Alexander Ray King’s College
Philip Elgstam Norwich University
Sweden plays in Pool A with Canada, Latvia, Ukraine, Czech Republic, and Japan. The team’s first game is on January 12 against the Czech Republic.
*Announced as a Captain