Snuggerud posts two goals to lift Team USA to 5-1 win over Switzerland at 2023 World Junior Championship

Jimmy Snuggerud (Notre Dame) recorded two goals to help push the U.S. National Junior Team to a 5-1 victory over Switzerland Thursday night at Avenir Centre in Moncton, N.B., in its third preliminary round game of the 2023 IIHF World Junior Championship.

Team USA will round out preliminary round play in the World Juniors Saturday against Finland. Opening faceoff is set for 5 p.m. local time/4 p.m. EST at the Avenir Centre and the game can be seen live on NHL Network.

“I really liked the way we bounced back tonight,” said Rand Pecknold (Quinnipiac), head coach of the U.S. National Junior Team, in a statement. “We did a good job on the forecheck and generated a lot of zone time. We’ll look forward to a day off tomorrow and get ready for a tough Finland team on Saturday.”

In addition to Snuggerud’s two goals, Logan Cooley (Minnesota), also the U.S. player of the game, had a goal and an assist and Cutter Gauthier (Boston College) chipped in two assists.

Tyler Boucher (formerly of Boston University) and Team USA captain Luke Hughes (Michigan) also scored in the win.

Trey Augustine (Michigan State commit) picked up the win with 18 saves in the U.S. net as Team USA outshot Switzerland by a 42-19 count.