FRIDAY RECAP: Final weekend of 2022 starts with No. 6 Merrimack downing Dartmouth in OT, No. 8 Boston University edging No. 9 Yale in OT, Alaska Anchorage upsetting No. 13 UMass Lowell, No. 2 Quinnipiac defeating Holy Cross

In front of a sold-out Walter Brown Arena crowd Friday night, No. 8 Boston University took a 2-1 overtime win on home ice over No. 9 Harvard.

Terriers captain Domenick Fensore tallied the game-winning goal with 31.8 seconds left in the extra session.

Quinn Hutson gave BU the early 1-0 lead just 2:02 into the game before Harvard’s Matthew Coronato tied it at 15:05 of the third period.

Boston University’s Drew Commesso stopped 33 shots for the win between the pipes while Mitchell Gibson turned aside 33 in suffering the defeat for the Crimson.

No. 6 Merrimack 3, Dartmouth 2 (OT)

After Dartmouth’s Tyler Campbell tied the game 2-2 at 17:22 of the first period, the second and third periods were scoreless before Ben Brar broke through at 3:51 of overtime to give the sixth-ranked Warriors the 3-2 win at the 33rd Ledyard Bank Classic at Thompson Arena in Hanover, N.H.

GOOOOOOOOOAAAAALLLLLLLL! IT'S BEN BRAR IN OVERTIME AND THE WARRIORS WIN IT!#GoMack pic.twitter.com/CotZVBf2sV — Merrimack Men’s Hockey (@MerrimackMIH) December 31, 2022

Nikita Borodayenko and Ottoville Leppanen also scored for Merrimack and Tanner Palocsik netted the other for the Big Green.

In goal, Zachary Borgiel made 19 saves for the victory. In the Dartmouth cage, Cooper Black finished with 24 stops.

No. 12 Providence 3, Yale 0

Philip Svedebäck made 20 saves for his first career NCAA shutout as the Friars opened the Ledyard Bank Classic with a 3-0 win over Yale in Hanover, N.H., at Thompson Arena.

Craig Needham, Bennett Schimek, and Parker Ford scored for PC while Schimek added an assist for a two-point game and Max Crozier tacked on two assists.

Sixth of the season for Parker Ford as he finishes a rebound that deflected off of Jamie Engelbert. Bennett Schimek earns the secondary assist.https://t.co/CPYyos9dr6 pic.twitter.com/ybt6JSu81M — PC Men's Hockey (@FriarsHockey) December 30, 2022

Luke Pearson made 39 saves in goal for Yale.

Providence and Merrimack will meet for the tournament championship Saturday.

No. 2 Quinnipiac 4, Holy Cross 1

Jacob Quillan scored the first two goals of the night for Quinnipiac and it would be all the Bobcats needed as they added a pair of tallies late en route to a 4-1 victory over Holy Cross on Friday night at the Hart Center in Worcester, Mass.

Quinnipiac is now unbeaten in its last 14 games, the longest active streak in the country.

We're running out of ways to say "look at this sweet passing" tbh 🤷‍♂️#BobcatNation | #NCAAHockey pic.twitter.com/9hNJvAQyE1 — Quinnipiac Men's Ice Hockey (@QU_MIH) December 31, 2022

TJ Friedmann and Skyler Brind’Amour both added goals late as the Bobcats offense has now scored 26 goals in its last four games.

Yaniv Perets, making his 50th career start between the pipes, totaled 19 saves. Collin Graf notched three assists.

For Holy Cross, Lucas Thorne gave the Crusaders a 1-0 lead at 1:52 of the second period. Jason Grande stopped 24 shots in taking the loss for Holy Cross.

American International 3, Cornell 3 (Cornell wins shootout)

American International earned a 3-3 tie against Cornell at Lynah Rink to close out the 2022 calendar year in Ithaca, N.Y.

Brian Kramer, Nicholas Cardelli, and Timofei Khokhlachev scored for the Yellow Jackets while Nick DeSantis scored twice and Ondrej Psenicka getting the tying goal at 18:50 of the third period.

Ondrej Psenicka tied the game with less than two minutes to play in the third period and got the crowd ON! THEIR! FEET! Cornell officially skated to a 3-3 tie with American International and nabbed the extra point in the shootout.#ECACHockey x @CornellMHockey pic.twitter.com/lgNIEPsMS6 — ECAC Hockey (@ecachockey) December 31, 2022

Nothing was settled in overtime before the Big Red won the shootout 2-0.

Alexandros Aslanidis turned aside 31 shots in the AIC cage and Ian Shane stopped 18 for Cornell.

Miami 5, Niagara 3

Five different RedHawks players scored as Miami came from behind to defeat Niagara 5-3 in Oxford, Ohio, at Steve “Coach” Cady Arena.

The RedHawks rallied from 1-0 and 2-1 first-period deficits against the Purple Eagles before Brian Silver’s game-winning goal with 8:18 to play.

Matthew Barbolini added an empty-net goal to go along with goals from William Hallén, Thomas Daskas, who also had an assist, and John Waldron. Frankie Carogioiello chipped in with a pair of assists.

In goal, Ludvig Persson earned the win with a 28-save outing. Chad Veltri made 16 saves for the loss in the Niagara net.

Alaska Anchorage 4, No. 13 UMass Lowell 2

Jared Whale made 52 saves and Maximilion Helgeson tallied a goal and two assists to lead Alaska Anchorage to a 4-2 upset win at No. 13 UMass Lowell Friday night at Tsongas Arena in Lowell, Mass.

“We got a great goaltending performance out of Whale and some timely scoring tonight,” said UAA coach Matt Shasby. “I thought we had the right mindset heading into the second half and played a patient game. This will be the formula for us moving forward. Very proud of our group.”

The win was the first career win for Whale, who was the first UAA goalie to make 50 saves since Olivier Mantha made 50 saves at Ferris State on Feb. 18, 2017.

The River Hawks finished with a 54-12 advantage in shots.

UAA pulls off the upset defeating #13 UMass Lowell 4-2. Finlay, Gilson, Bamber and Helgeson each score for the Seawolves. pic.twitter.com/QVI2LIxgc9 — UAA Hockey (@UAAHockey) December 31, 2022

Dylan Finlay, William Gilson, and Brett Bamber also scored for the Seawolves.

Owen Fowler scored the first goal of the game at 6:52 of the first period to give the River Hawks the early lead. Brian Chambers then scored at 12:27 of the second period to give UML its second lead of the night.

Henry Welsch made eight saves in goal for UMass Lowell.