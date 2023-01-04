Canada drops Team USA 6-2 in 2023 World Junior semifinals; U.S. to play for bronze Thursday against Sweden

The U.S. National Junior Team outshot Canada 45-37, but fell 6-2 in the semifinals of the 2023 IIHF World Junior Championship before a record crowd of 10,636 at the Scotiabank Centre Wednesday night in Halifax, N.S.

Team USA will face Sweden in the bronze medal game Thursday at 3:30 p.m. local time/2:30 p.m. EST at the Scotiabank Centre and the game can be seen live on NHL Network.

“We certainly had our chances tonight,” said Rand Pecknold (Quinnipiac), head coach of the U.S. National Junior Team, in a statement. “I thought their goaltender was the best player on the ice. We’re all disappointed obviously, but we have a chance to win a medal tomorrow and that’s our focus.”

Logan Cooley (Minnesota) and Kenny Connors (Massachusetts) scored in the first period for the U.S. and Trey Augustine (Michigan State commit) finished with 31 saves in the U.S. net.

The United States also had two goals overturned in the game.

Jackson Blake (North Dakota) tied the game at 7:22 of the second period, but it was waved off for goaltender interference. Canada scored at 12:40 and had a 4-2 advantage after 40 minutes.

Rutger McGroarty (Michigan) then scored just 38 seconds into the third period, but another video review eliminated the tally. Canada scored at the 9:45 mark of the third and scored shorthanded into an empty net with 3:15 left to account for the 6-2 final.

Connors was named Team USA’s player of the game.

Cooley, Jimmy Snuggerud (Minnesota) and captain Luke Hughes (Michigan) were named the three best players of the tournament for the United States.