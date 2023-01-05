This Week in Hockey East: Playing recent game at Walter Brown Arena brings back fond memories for first-year Boston University coach Pandolfo

Boston University coach Jay Pandolfo has a vivid memory of his playing days for the Terriers.

The former All-American, Hockey East Player of the Year and member of BU’s 1995 national champion team was what by today’s standards would be considered a rarity in college hockey, choosing to stay all four years at BU and not dart early for the NHL.

Part of those great memories of his days on Commonwealth Ave. included playing at the compact, low-ceiling old barn of Walter Brown Arena.

Located at the end of a dead-end street on the BU campus, Walter Brown Arena didn’t look like much from the outside. But on the inside, the building that was almost sold out created one of the best atmospheres anyone has ever seen in college hockey.

So last Friday night, when Boston University hosted Harvard at Walter Brown Arena, it was as much a throwback night for the first-year BU head coach as anything.

“It was a lot of fun,” said Pandolfo. “We had heard it was going to be a good crowd. We didn’t know what to expect because the students were gone on break, but it was really full.”

The fact that the students were on break was a key component to the decision to play at Walter Brown, which seats about 2,500 less than they Terriers typical home at Agganis Arena. The larger building was hosting Disney on Ice. But Harvard, a typical rivalry game on the BU schedule when the two schools aren’t scheduled to meet in the Beanpot, had Friday open when the schedules were being made. And instead of trying to move mountains to find another open date, it was easier to simply move venues.

The result, a near-capacity crowd that was loud as anyone remembers from watching the dominant BU teams of the 90s. Add in an overtime win for the host Terriers, and the night was a success.

“I knew from the past what a great environment it is there,” said Pandolfo. “It’s loud no matter what in that building with the low ceilings. The ice surface is a little smaller than Agganis is, so I knew thing were going to happen a little faster, but I think our guys were ready for it.”

When asked about the memories that went through Pandolfo’s mind as he stood on the bench last Friday, most were incredible. Heck, his Terriers team amassed an incredible 53-6-3 record at Walter Brown during Pandolfo’s four-year career.

But one night at Walter Brown stands out for all the wrong reasons.

The evening of Oct. 20, 1995, is one no Terriers fan, let alone college hockey fans will forget. Just minutes after raising the 1995 national championship banner, freshman Travis Roy fell awkwardly making a check and was paralyzed for life until his passing in Oct. 2020. His story from that point is well defined, raising millions for spinal cord research while inspiring millions of people along the way.

Pandolfo, the captain of that 1995-96 BU team, each and every game night would Travis’ sweater to and from the bench, a sign that the freshman who skated for exactly 11 seconds, was still close to the hearts and minds of every player.

He admits some of those memories and emotions came back last Friday night.

“There were certainly some great memories [at Walter Brown], but [the Travis Roy injury] sticks in your mind. That was my senior year, his first shift,” said Pandolfo. “To this day, I remember it happening and it looked somewhat like an innocent play. The outcome was never expected.

“It’s tough to start thinking about it, but everyone knows the way Travis handled himself. It was incredible. I don’t know if a lot of people could handle it like he did. But he made life better every day the way he handled it.”

There won’t be a lot of opportunities for Pandolfo to make in Walter Brown Arena going forward. The men are happily situated in Agganis Arena, save the one-off moments like last Friday. And the building will undergo some renovations to improve it for the Boston University women’s team which has been the buildings sole tenant since January of 2005.

Last Friday, though, Pandolfo was happy to see his men’s club making another enjoyable moment in the old barn.

“Some guys asked me about before the game what it was like playing there,” Pandoldy said. “I didn’t get into it too much because once I knew it was going to be packed, I knew the guys were going to feel it themselves.”

Boy, did they ever.