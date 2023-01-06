Atlantic Hockey announces rescheduled Canisius-Air Force, Sacred Heart-Canisius conference series

Atlantic Hockey today announced a pair of changes to its 2022-23 conference schedule.

The previously-postponed Canisius at Air Force series originally scheduled for Dec. 30-31 will now be played Feb. 13-14 at Cadet Ice Arena in Colorado Springs. Both games will start at 7:05 p.m. MST.

Additionally, the Sacred Heart at Canisius series scheduled for Feb. 17-18 will now be played Feb. 18-19 at the LECOM Harbor Center in Buffalo, N.Y. Both games of that series are scheduled for 4 p.m. EST starts.

Both series will stream live on FloHockey.tv.