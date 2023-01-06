Bowling Green’s Swankler, LIU’s Marcinkevicks, Alaska’s Radomsky pick up men’s HCA monthly honors for Dec. 2022

The Hockey Commissioners Association has announced its men’s monthly honorees for December.

Bowling Green sophomore forward Austen Swankler is the player of the month, Long Island forward Patriks Marcinkevicks is the rookie of the month, and Alaska senior Matt Radomsky is the goaltender of the month.

Swankler put up six goals and 15 points in seven December games, extending his point streak to 12 games, going back to Nov. 5. Swankler had five multi-point games and now ranks fourth nationally in both goals and points.

Marcinkevicks led the NCAA with 11 assists in December, going 1-11-12 in seven games.

Radomsky went 5-0-0 in December with a 1.04 GAA and a save percentage of .955. He ended the month with a 3-2 win at Notre Dame and, late in the game, saw a streak of 170 shutout minutes come to an end.