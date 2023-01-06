Minnesota’s Heise, Vetter, Penn State’s Janecke collect women’s HCA monthly honors for Dec. 2022

The Hockey Commissioners Association has announced its women’s monthly honorees for December.

Minnesota graduate forward Taylor Heise is the player of the month, Penn State forward Tessa Janecke is the rookie of the month, and Minnesota sophomore Skylar Vetter is the goaltender of the month.

Heise went for five goals and 15 points in just four games, with a 3-6-9 line in two games vs. nationally ranked St. Cloud State. In her final December game, she was 3-2-5 at St. Cloud State. For the month, she averaged 3.75 points per game.

A previous monthly runner-up, Janecke gets top honors for December with a line of 3-6-9 in four games, averaging 2.25 points per game.

Vettar posted gaudy numbers for December: 4-0-0, 0.25 GAA, .985 save percentage and three shutouts. She ended the month with three consecutive shutouts, two of them on the road.