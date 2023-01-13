FRIDAY ROUNDUP: No. 14 Providence routs No. 10 Merrimack; No. 17 Michigan State ends losing skid in OT vs. No. 5 Penn State; Colorado College upsets No. 3 St. Cloud State

No. 10 Merrimack’s slow start to the second half of the season continues to plague the Warriors as No. 14 Providence exploded offensively in an 8-3 road victory.

Merrimack is now winless in its last four games and twice in that span has allowed six or more goals to the Friars.

Parker Ford netted a goal and three assists while Taige Harding scored twice and added. helper to pace the Providence Offense. Philip Svedeback made 28 saves for the victory.

Valente with a great feed to Harding and he hammers it for his second of the night to make it a 6-1 game. Bennett Schimek earns the secondary assist.https://t.co/WaSlW7Zedi pic.twitter.com/O9hSNiKlnw — PC Men's Hockey (@FriarsHockey) January 14, 2023

Since Merrimack won 3-2 in overtime over Dartmouth in the Ledyard Bank Classic, in its first game out of break, the Warriors have struggled. Merrimack’s defense has allowed 23 goals those last four games after surrendering 33 goals in the first 18 games.

No. 17 Michigan State 3, No. 5 Penn State 2 (OT)

Cole Krygier’s goal at 3:36 of overtime gave host Michigan State a come-from-behind, 3-2 victory over Penn State.

The Spartans never led in the game, falling behind on goals by Penn State’s Jarod Crespo at 6:11 of the second and a third-period tally by Ture Linden. Both of those game when Penn State had two-man advantages.

COLE KRYGIER WINS IT IN OT! pic.twitter.com/Oe6macFEjo — Michigan State Hockey (@MSU_Hockey) January 14, 2023

Erik Middendorf gave Michigan State live with 11:22 remaining, cutting to lead to 2-1. Jagger Joshua then found the equalizer with 6:49 left, setting up Krygier’s heroics.

The win snapped a five-game winless skid for the Spartans that included a fourth-place finish in the annual Great Lakes Invitational.

Colorado College 4, No. 3 St. Cloud State 2

After falling behind in the opening period, Colorado College scored four straight goals to grab control on the contest in a 4-2 road upset of No. 3 St. Cloud State.

The victory avenges two earlier losses to the Huskies in Colorado Spring in November.

Tyler Coffey scored twice on Friday for the Tigers, who jump into a tie for second place in the NCHC standings with St. Cloud State.

The two teams play the final of four games against one another in St. Cloud on Saturday.

No. 8 Ohio State 7, No. 6 Michigan 2

The visiting Buckeyes mustered 52 shots on goal, scoring on seven of them, silencing the Ann Arbor crowd for much of the night in a dominating 7-2 victory over host Michigan.

Ohio State scored four times on the power play, opened up a 5-1 lead late in the second and never looked back. Travis Treloar scored twice and added an assist.

🚨 Wise on the power play, from Treloar and Halliday, for a 4-1 advantage.#GoBucks pic.twitter.com/Kgd51aNwUg — Ohio State Men's Hockey (@OhioStateMHKY) January 14, 2023

Dylan Duke netted both goals for Michigan.

The Wolverines, despite being ranked sixth in the country in the USCHO.com poll, fall to 4-6-1 in the Big Ten, just six points out of the basement. Ohio State, conversely, remains hot and moves past Penn State into second place, seven points behind first-place Minnesota.