NCHC suspends North Dakota’s Kleven one game for cross checking/head contact penalty Jan. 13 against Western Michigan

The NCHC announced Saturday that it has issued a one-game suspension to North Dakota junior defenseman Tyler Kleven, in accordance with the conference’s supplemental discipline policy.

The suspension stems from an illegal hit during the Fighting Hawks game against Western Michigan last night at Ralph Engelstad Arena in Grand Forks, N.D.

During Friday night’s game, Kleven was assessed a major penalty for cross-checking/direct contact to the head and given a game misconduct penalty at 19:15 of the second period.

Kleven will be required to serve the one-game suspension during UND’s series finale with Western Michigan tonight. Kleven is eligible to return for North Dakota’s series opener against Minnesota Duluth on Friday, Jan. 20.