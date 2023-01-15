Team USA drops 5-2 decision to Slovakia at World University Games

With both teams entering the game at 2-0-0, the match-up between Team USA and Slovakia figured to be a highly competitive game. After two periods of play with the score tied at 1-1, the third period saw the Slovaks with a 4-1 goal advantage on the way to a 5-2 win in Pool B.

Matus Zemko gave the Slovaks a 1-0 lead midway through the first period and the tempo for what would be a fast-paced and physical game was established by both teams. The Slovaks carried the play and shot advantage 14-9 with goaltender Dysen Skinner (Wisconsin – River Falls) surrendering the first goal against the USA from Zemko.

In the second period, Steven Szmul (Wisconsin – Eau Claire) evened the score at 1-1 in a period that saw the USA forced to kill off a major penalty against Luke Aquaro (Hobart). Team USA held the shot advantage for the period but couldn’t get anything else past Slovakia’s Samuel Vyletelka in goal.

In the third period, Olivr Giertl gave the Slovaks a 2-1 lead and just three minutes later, with the man advantage, defenseman Jan Marcinko extended the lead to 3-1. Two late goals extended the lead for Slovakia before Jack Ring (Plattsburgh) closed out the scoring for Team USA. The USA held a 46-34 shot advantage with Dysen Skinner finishing with 29 saves for the USA and Vyletelka stopping 44 of 46.

Team USA now stands at 2-1-0 in Pool B play and will face Kazakhstan on Wednesday, January 18.