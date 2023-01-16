Quinnipiac remains No. 1 team in USCHO.com Division I Poll as Bobcats pick up 39 first-place votes

With 39 first-place votes this week, Quinnipiac remains the top-ranked team in the USCHO.com Division I Men’s Poll.

Minnesota is again No. 2, getting six first-place votes, while Denver moves up one to sit third, picking up four first-place votes, and St. Cloud State drops one spot to No. 4 and collects the last first-place vote.

USCHO.com Division I Men’s Poll – Jan. 16, 2023

Boston University rises two to No. 5, Penn State falls one to No. 6, Ohio State jumps up one to No. 7, Michigan falls two spots to No. 8, Harvard holds steady at No. 9, and Western Michigan moves up two slots to sit 10th this week.

Merrimack falls out of the top 10, dropping one spot to No. 11, and RIT is the lone unranked team of a week ago to be in the top 20 this week, coming in at No. 20.

In addition to the top 20 teams, 11 other teams received votes in this week’s rankings.

The USCHO.com Division I Men’s Poll is compiled weekly and consists of 50 voters, including coaches and media professionals from across the country. Media outlets may republish this poll as long as USCHO.com is credited.