Idle Minnesota stays No. 1 in USCHO.com Division I Men’s Poll as Gophers garner 36 first-place votes

Minnesota did not play last weekend, but the Gophers picked up 36 first-place votes to remain No. 1 in the USCHO.com Division I Men’s Poll.

Quinnipiac stays No. 2 with six first-place votes, while Boston University is again No. 3, getting eight first-place votes in this week’s rankings.

Denver retains the No. 4 spot, Michigan is up one to No. 5, flip-flopping with St. Cloud State, Ohio State stays seventh, Penn State moves up one to No. 8, Western Michigan is up one to No. 9, and Harvard falls two spots to No. 10.

USCHO.com Division I Men’s Poll – Feb. 6, 2023

The only teams unranked last week in this week’s poll, Alaska and Northeastern, tied for No. 20 this week.

In addition to the top 21 teams in this week’s poll, nine other teams received votes.

The USCHO.com Division I Men’s Poll is compiled weekly and consists of 50 voters, including coaches and media professionals from across the country. Media outlets may republish this poll as long as USCHO.com is credited.