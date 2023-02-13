Quinnipiac gets 26 first-place votes, Bobcats back on top of USCHO.com Division I Men’s Poll

With 26 first-place votes this week, Quinnipiac jumps one spot to become the new No. 1 team in the USCHO.com Division I Men’s Poll.

Minnesota is down one to No. 2 and picked up 16 first-place votes.

Denver moves up one to No. 3 and collected seven first-place votes in this week’s rankings.

Michigan is up one to No. 4, while Boston University earned a first-place vote and falls two places to No. 5.

USCHO.com Division I Men’s Poll – Feb. 13, 2023

St. Cloud State remains sixth, Penn State is up one to No. 7, Western Michigan is up one to No. 8, Harvard moves up one to No. 9, and Ohio State tumbles three to No. 10 in this week’s poll.

Just one previously unranked team enters the poll this week, with Notre Dame coming in at No. 19.

In addition to the top 20 teams, nine other teams received votes.

The USCHO.com Division I Men’s Poll is compiled weekly and consists of 50 voters, including coaches and media professionals from across the country. Media outlets may republish this poll as long as USCHO.com is credited.