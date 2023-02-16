Omaha assistant coach, former Lake Superior State standout Jerrard loses cancer battle at 57

Omaha announced Thursday the passing of assistant coach Paul Jerrard.

He was 57.

“It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of assistant coach Paul Jerrard,” Omaha head coach Mike Gabinet said in a statement. “Paul had been quietly fighting a long-term battle with cancer. Our program will be forever indebted to PJ for his countless positive impact. PJ attacked each day with a team-first attitude, vibrant enthusiasm, and an unmatched willingness to help grow and develop our young men. Knowing PJ first as my coach in pro hockey, and now having had the chance to work alongside him each day, I am beyond grateful for the lessons he shared and the loyal friendship we forged.

“There were no small jobs for PJ, and he never had a bad day, he made the people around him better and we will forever miss his presence in our locker room and lives. He was a man who lived his life with great integrity, class, and the desire to always be the best role-model and citizen he could be. He was my coach, mentor, colleague and, most importantly, friend who will be deeply missed. Our thoughts and prayers are with his wife Cheryl and daughters Catherine and Meaghan.”

A native of Winnipeg, Jerrard’s playing career started with Lake Superior State in 1983. A four-year defenseman for the Lakers, Jerrard totaled 40 goals and 73 assists for 113 points in 156 games. His 14-year professional and collegiate playing career was highlighted by a stint in the NHL with the Minnesota North Stars, the Hershey Bears in the AHL, and Colorado Rangers, Kalamazoo Wings, Albany Choppers and Milwaukee Admirals of the IHL. A professional journey that carried 661 career games played, Jerrard ended his playing time a champion of the AHL, raising the Calder Cup with the 1996-97 Hershey Bears.

“This is a tough day for Maverick hockey,” said Omaha executive associate athletic director and hockey sport administrator Mike Kemp said. “Paul Jerrard has been a big part of the success of Omaha hockey for the past five years. His positive outlook, bright personality and immense faith made a huge impact on everyone. He brightened every room that he entered. The players who worked under his tutelage were extremely fortunate to have learned and been mentored by Paul. He will be deeply missed by all.”

Jerrard was an integral part of Omaha hockey since May 2018 when he joined the Mavericks. A veteran and titan of the hockey community, Jerrard spent 23 years behind the bench as an assistant coach in the NHL, AHL, and NCAA. His coaching career began exactly where his playing career did. Jerrard joined Laker Superior State for four of the first five seasons of his coaching profession. Before joining the Mavericks, he spent two seasons with the Calgary Flames from 2016 to 2018. Among his other NHL campaigns, Jerrard spent two years with the Dallas Stars and one season with the Colorado Avalanche.

“The UNO community mourns the loss of coach Paul Jerrard,” said Omaha vice chancellor and director of athletics Adrian Dowell. “Despite his difficult battle over the past year, he remained remarkably positive, loyal, and always willing to help others, especially the student-athletes under his care. Paul was the ultimate example of a servant leader, and the legacy of his character will live on through his incredible family, our department, and the countless number of student-athletes and coaches he impacted along the way.”

A pioneer of the sport as a player and a coach, Jerrard strived to make the game of hockey more inclusive and diverse. To learn more about the impactful work by Jerrard to make hockey more diverse, equitable and inclusive, read a feature story on him from the University of Nebraska Omaha.

Paul is survived by his wife Cheryl and two daughters, Catherine and Meaghan.