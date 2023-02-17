Petizian’s competitive fire fueling Geneseo’s drive for five

While many teams would be thrilled with a top 15 national ranking and a 16-6-2 record overall entering the final games of the regular season, that is not the rarified air the Geneseo Knights are accustomed to experiencing in the course of their four consecutive SUNYAC titles. Entering the final week of the regular season, the Knights are coming off a loss to Fredonia and with one game remaining against Brockport, will likely play a quarterfinal round playoff game for the first time in several years. And while all of this is different for a roster with a lot of winning experience, the competitive fire of their goaltender is what may push them hardest in pursuit of that fifth consecutive conference crown.

“It is always different being the hunted,” noted head coach Chris Schultz. “The expectations can create a different kind of burden for players but this year’s group has gone through a lot together and continues to work and play hard in what is the strongest version of our league in several years. We are a good hockey team. That said, I think it is likely that we will have to play a Wednesday game next week to get to a semifinal and that is fine. The road may be different, but we know where we want to get to.”

This year has been different for the Knights on many levels. They dealt with first half injuries, some inconsistent play and an offense that no longer routinely scores five goals per game as past versions of the roster produced in recent years. The winning has been done differently and at its core, has relied on the tremendous goaltending of senior Matt Petizian. The senior has been incredibly consistent in nineteen games played this season. Petizian has recorded three shutouts while posting a 1.89 goals-against average and a .932 save percentage. He played the game of his Geneseo career on February 3 at Oswego where he stopped 53 of 56 shots in a 4-3 overtime win where the Lakers were the dominant team.

“Matt has evolved immensely as a player and leader since he first came to campus as a freshman,” stated Schultz. “I think as a coach I am most proud of his maturation as a player and how he has learned to handle the management of his being a player here on campus. We have had a lot of excellent goaltenders here and Matt is probably the most competitive of any of them. He is driven by the competition and focuses on outplaying the guy in the crease down the other end of the ice. His competitiveness is contagious, and it rubs off on his teammates who have great respect for his abilities and trust him immensely when he is in the crease. Sophomore Adam Harris has really pushed Matt this year with his high level of play and the two have proven to be a very solid goaltending duo for us this season where there has been more pressure on them to perform. They have seen more shots this year and there is naturally more pressure when the games are closer due to our finding the back of the net less often than prior seasons.”

Saturday’s regular season finale with Brockport could help the team hold down the No. 3 seed in the SUNYAC tournament but whether its No. 3 or 4, the Knights will be hosting a quarterfinal game next Wednesday as long-time rivals Oswego and Plattsburgh likely await the winners for weekend semifinal action.

“Our loss to Fredonia kind of ended Brockport’s season,” said Schultz. “ They have nothing and everything to play for in terms of knocking us off and down a peg in the standings so we have to be ready to play on Saturday night. I am delighted we are playing at home as we have been playing pretty well in our rink lately and everything helps at this time of year when you are looking for a win. This might be a different road for us in the playoffs but we will get focused for whomever we play and wherever we play after Brockport this weekend. Our team is confident in our goaltender, and he has already shown this year he can steal a game for us when we need it.”

The Knights host Brockport on Saturday, 2/18 at 7 PM at the Ira S Wilson rink.