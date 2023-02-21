D-III East Hockey Playoff Game Picks – Part I – February 21, 2023

This week is all about the conference tournaments as we enter the official win-or-go-home portion of the 2022-23 season. I will be doing this week’s extensive picks in two parts starting with the quarterfinal rounds taking place Tuesday through Thursday and re-calibrating for the weekend’s quarterfinal and semifinal rounds across the conferences. Last week’s volume-based picks showed playoff caliber excellence at 14-1-0 (.933) which now brings my season total up to a robust 123-51-12 (.694). It is time to pick the winners that will contend for the conference titles but if the season was any indication, expect some upsets among these games too. Here are the early week picks for the quarterfinal rounds:

Tuesday, February 21, 2023

NE-10 Quarterfinals

Post v. Assumption

February has not been a good month for the Greyhounds as they dropped from first in the standings to third over the final weeks of the regular season. If you are going to do a reset, no time like the playoffs to get your game back with everything to play for. Home ice is the one-goal difference here – Assumption, 3-2

Franklin Pierce v. Southern New Hampshire

The Penmen have been playing their best hockey over the past several weeks including a pair of sweeps that helped them capture home-ice for the opening round of the playoffs. Looking for continued good play and some special team’s excellence that advances the home team to the semifinals – SNHU, 4-2

Wednesday, February 22, 2023

CCC Quarterfinals

Wentworth v. (9) University of New England

The Nor’easters are the defending champions but open the tournament with a quarterfinal matchup with the Leopards who will not be an easy out. Lots of experience from last year’s Frozen Four run to lean on for the home team who starts fast in route to the win – UNE, 5-2

Western New England v. Salve Regina

The Seahawks could be a dark horse with solid goaltending and the talents of Johnny Mulera and Mitch Walinski generating offense in tight playoff-style play. The Golden Bears have had a good season but will need to be at their best to upset the Seahawks and an overtime goal is what keeps the home team playing on Saturday – Salve Regina, 3-2

SUNYAC Quarterfinals

Buffalo State v. Cortland

The Red Dragons has something every team wants entering the playoffs and that is a hot goaltender. Luca Durante always has the ability to steal a win for his team but so too can Emil Normann for the Bengals. Expect an empty-net goal to provide the final margin for the home team – Cortland, 3-1

Fredonia v. (11) Geneseo

The Knights are four-time defending champions and only need to look back a couple of weeks to a loss against Fredonia that has them playing in the quarterfinal round for the first time in years. Strong motivation to win and advance to the next round – Geneseo, 5-2

UCHC Quarterfinals

Arcadia v. (1) Utica

The Pioneers are on a mission and coming off back-to-back wins over the same Arcadia team this past weekend. There will be no looking past the quarterfinal opponent as the home team looks to stay unbeaten against UCHC teams. More of the same for the Pioneers – Utica, 7-1

Alvernia v. Nazareth

The Golden Flyers worked exceptionally hard on the ice to capture the No. 2 seed but should not look past the Golden Wolves who can score goals. Home ice record has been impressive for the Golden Flyers, and they take advantage of it with a late spurt that earns a comfortable win – Nazareth, 5-2

Chatham v. Stevenson

It took a while for the Mustangs to get their game kicked into high gear but with the return of Austin Master and Ryan Kenny from the World University Games, Stevenson has all the pieces to make a run at the UCHC title. Step one achieved in a hard-fought win over the Cougars – Stevenson, 4-2

Wilkes v. Manhattanville

The Colonels have had a good second half of the season but find themselves on the road to face a resilient Valiants squad. No. 4 vs. No. 5 is always a coin toss game and in this case, it is the Colonels who pull the “upset” with an overtime thriller – Wilkes, 3-2

Thursday, February 23, 2023

MASCAC Quarterfinals

Salem State v. Fitchburg State

The Falcons have unleashed their offense in recent games which bodes well for a playoff run. Erik Larsson has taken over games for the Vikings in the past month so look for more goals than usual in a playoff game as the home team steals one late – Fitchburg State, 5-4

Massachusetts-Dartmouth v. Westfield State

These two teams wrapped up the regular season on Saturday with the Owls eking out a one-goal victory. The stakes are higher on Thursday night, but the outcome is the same with an overtime goal sealing the win for the home team – Westfield State, 4-3

It is the chance to play for the conference championship which seemed so very far away back in October and November last fall. It’s here now so time to leave it all on the ice – “Drop the Puck!”