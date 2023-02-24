D-III East Hockey Game Picks – Part II – February 24, 2023

Well, if the early week’s action was not enough for all you D-III hockey fans out there in the east, then buckle up because the action this weekend is going to further reduce the number of teams competing for conference titles across the regions. While NESCAC, and now MASCAC, play their quarterfinal round, all other leagues are moving to the semifinal round where the teams can see the hardware on the horizon. With the postponement of the MASCAC quarterfinals until the weekend due to weather, my early week’s picks wound up at 7-3-0 (.700) which now brings my season total up to a really solid 130-53-12 (.697). It is definitely harder to pick with the caliber of teams still in the hunt and all bets are off if you are not ready to play sixty minutes or more to earn a win and path forward to the next round. Here are the Saturday picks (including previously selected MASCAC games for a very busy conference tournament slate in the region:

Saturday, February 25, 2023

CCC Semifinals

(9) University of New England v. (6) Curry

If there is a game where home ice matters a great deal it is this one and that is why both teams battled right to the end to earn it. Look for a fast-paced game that will see a lot of chances to test two of the region’s best goaltenders in Billy Girard IV and Reid Cooper. A late goal or maybe even overtime decides this one – Curry, 3-2

Salve Regina v. (4) Endicott

The Gulls didn’t lose a regulation game to the final weekend of the season and re-set quickly in pursuit of the CCC title. Don’t be fooled by the final score which is padded by a couple of empty-net goals for the final count as the Gulls earn their spot in the final – Endicott, 5-2

MASCAC Quarterfinals – Re-scheduled due to weather on 2/23

Salem State v. Fitchburg State

The Falcons have unleashed their offense with Hunter Fortin and Rece Bergman catching fire in recent games which bodes well for a playoff run. Erik Larsson has taken over games for the Vikings in the past month so look for more goals than usual in a playoff game as the home team steals one late – Fitchburg State, 5-4

Massachusetts-Dartmouth v. Westfield State

These two teams wrapped up the regular season on the final Saturday with the Owls eking out a one-goal victory. The stakes are higher this Saturday, but the outcome is the same with an overtime goal sealing the win for the home team – Westfield State, 4-3

*MASCAC Semifinals re-scheduled for Tuesday, 2/28 from Saturday, 2/25

NEHC Semifinals

Skidmore v. (2) Hobart

The Thoroughbreds advanced in dramatic fashion at Elmira last week and would love to keep their North Country momentum against the top-seeded Statesmen. Look for Hobart to get off to a far better start than last week’s game against Castleton but they will need the early advantage to hold off a determined visiting team – Hobart, 4-3

Babson v. (5) Norwich

These two teams know each other in this tournament and venue quite well and no one will be surprised to see a very disciplined, low-scoring affair based on the excellence of goaltenders Nolan Hildebrand and Drennen Atherton. The Cadets have been timely with goals and find the one they need in the final period – Norwich, 2-1

NESCAC Quarterfinals

Williams v. Wesleyan

The Cardinals swept Trinity in the final games of the regular season to take the top spot so do not look for any let down from Wiggle Kerbrat, Jake Lachance and Emmet Powell and company as they make sure they are hosting the final weekend to play for the NESCAC crown – Wesleyan, 3-2

Bowdoin v. Trinity

The Bantams must quickly move on from last weekend’s disappointment against Wesleyan and do in the new season that is the conference tournament looking to defend their title. The Polar Bears will be a tough out, but Trinity’s experience is the difference – Trinity, 3-1

Tufts v. Amherst

The Jumbos may be one of the surprise teams, but some would argue that the Mammoths too were among the surprise teams in the conference. Strong history of success in Orr Rink for the home team and special teams ultimately decide the game for the Mammoths – Amherst, 4-3

Colby v. Hamilton

The Mules must take the long bus ride to face the Continentals who have made a habit of winning one-goal games, especially in the second half. No difference here as the home team finds a way to get the winning goal past the excellent goaltending of Andy Beran – Hamilton, 3-2

NE-10 Semifinals

Assumption v. St. Michael’s

The playoffs seemed to be the switch the Greyhounds needed to turn on in February as they exploded in the quarterfinals for seven goals. This game is much tighter, but the result is the same with the visitors earning a spot in the conference final – Assumption, 3-2

Franklin Pierce v. St. Anselm

The Hawks should not be taking the Ravens lightly and as Kyle Martin showed in the quarterfinal round, a hot goaltender can win a game for the team that isn’t supposed to. Nick Howard can do that too and does as the Hawks move on to host the title game next week – St. Anselm, 5-3

SUNYAC Semifinals

Buffalo State v. (14) Oswego

Emil Normann stymied Cortland on Wednesday night and the offense produced an early lead that held up against Cortland. The Lakers can’t get behind early against the Bengals and play with the lead adding a empty-net goal to host the conference championship game next week – Oswego, 3-1

(11) Geneseo v. (7) Plattsburgh

The Knights did enough to take out Fredonia on Wednesday and make the long trip to Plattsburgh in what should be an epic semifinal game. This one has overtime and maybe more than one written all over it as Eli Schiller and Matt Petizian keep things very close in goal. Upset pick here with the Knights winning on the road – Geneseo, 3-2

UCHC Semifinals

Manhattanville v. (1) Utica

The Pioneers are laser focused on taking the UCHC title and now host the Valiants in what should be a very physical game. Physical also equals some power plays that equals goals for Utica on the way to a comfortable win by playoff standards – Utica, 4-1

Stevenson v. Nazareth

The Mustangs and the Golden Flyers have been rolling in the second half and the series split way back in December is a distant memory for where the teams are today. Home ice is important but going with the big-game goaltending of Ryan Kenny who shines in net for the visitors – Stevenson, 4-2

It is the chance to earn a spot playing for the conference championship which seemed so very far away back in October and November last year. It’s here now so time to leave it all on the ice – “Drop the Puck!”