Hockey East announces 2022-23 women’s all-star teams; Northeastern’s Mueller lone unanimous pick

Hockey East has announced its 2022-23 women’s all-star teams as voted by the women’s league’s 10 head coaches.

Northeastern graduate forward Alina Mueller was the lone player selected unanimously to the All-Hockey East First Team.

Joining Mueller on the first team are goaltender Gwyneth Philips (Northeastern), defenders Megan Carter (Northeastern) and Sini Karjalainen (Vermont) and forwards Sarah Hjalmarsson (Providence) and Theresa Schafzahl (Vermont). Philips was named goaltender of the year for her achievement, the fifth straight year a Huskies goaltender has been so honored.

Named second team are goaltenders Abigail Levy (Boston College), defenders Cayla Barnes (Boston College) and Lauren DeBlois (Providence) and forwards Chloé Aurard (Northeastern), Hannah Bilka (Northeastern) and Maureen Murphy (Northeastern).

Getting nods on the third team are goaltender Tia Chan (UConn) and Jessie McPherson (Vermont), defenders Abbey Marohn (Northeastern) and Maude Poulin-Labelle (Northeastern) and forwards Kira Juodikis (New Hampshire), Katy Knoll (Northeastern), Natalie Mlynkova (Vermont), and Abby Newhook (Boston College.)

Hockey East will announce finalists for the player, rookie, and coach of the year awards on Monday at 10 a.m. The winners of those awards will then be revealed prior to the conference semifinals on Wednesday.