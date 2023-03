Stevenson’s McCanney UCHC men’s player of year as league hands out 2022-23 season awards

The UCHC has announced its 2022-23 men’s hockey award winners, as well as two All-UCHC teams and an all-rookie team.

2022-23 UCHC Men’s Hockey Award Winners

Player of the Year: Liam McCanney, Stevenson

Rookie of the Year: Caden Smith, Chatham

Goaltender of the Year: Ryan Kenny, Stevenson

Defensive Player of the Year: Jayson Dobay, Utica

Coach of the Year: Gary Heenan, Utica

First Team All-UCHC

Forward: Henry McKinney, Nazareth

Forward: Liam McCanney, Stevenson

Forward: Remy Parker, Utica

Defense: Justin Allen, Utica

Defense: Jayson Dobay, Utica

Goaltender: Ryan Kenny, Stevenson

Goaltender: Bryan Landsberger, Utica

Second Team All-UCHC

Forward: Austin Master, Stevenson

Forward: Mic Curran, Utica

Forward: Dante Zapata, Utica

Defense: Zack Conner, Chatham

Defense: Nick Prestia, Manhattanville

Defense: Kimball Johnson, Utica

All-Rookie Team

Forward: Drew Ianucci, Arcadia

Forward: Caden Smith, Chatham

Forward: Logan Tobias, Nazareth

Defense: Matthew Davies, Alvernia

Defense: Aidan McDowell, Stevenson

Goaltender: Sebastian Woods, Manhattanville