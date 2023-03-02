Hamilton’s Kuhns nets top NESCAC women’s player honor, Amherst’s Stott best rookie, Hamilton’s McNamara gets coach of year

Hamilton senior Abby Kuhns has been selected as the 2023 NESCAC player of the year by the conference coaches.

Kuhns is the fourth Continental to garner the award joining Stephanie Miguel (2009), Katie Parkman (2017), and Sam Walther (2018).

Kuhns, who also garnered a spot on the All-NESCAC First Team for the second straight year, is the first defender to earn the NESCAC player of the year award since 2013. She ranks third on the team in scoring with 19 points (seven goals, 12 assists). Of the seven goals Kuhns has tallied, six have been on the power play, which is second in the NESCAC. Kuhns’ 12 helpers rank eighth among the league leaders. She has also blocked the second most in the conference this season (30).

Amherst’s Natalie Stott was voted as the NESCAC rookie of the year and also earned a spot on the All-NESCAC First Team. The first-year goalie has started all 24 games she has played for the Mammoths and owns the best goals-against average in the NESCAC at 1.09 and also carries a .945 save percentage (third in the NESCAC). Stott has 10 shutouts and a 21-3-0 record in net while helping the Mammoths earn the No. 1 seed in the NESCAC women’s championship for the first time since 2010. Stott is the first goalie to be named NESCAC rookie of the year since 2010.

Hamilton head coach Emily McNamara was selected as the NESCAC coach of the year by her peers. McNamara earns the honor for the second time (2017) in her 11 years directing the Continentals. McNamara led Hamilton to the No. 2 seed, the highest in program history, in the NESCAC women’s championship after finishing the regular season with a 12-3-1 conference mark. The Continentals’ 19 overall wins (19-4-2) are a team record for most wins in a single season.

All-NESCAC First Team

G – Natalie Stott, Amherst, Fy.

D – Abby Kuhns, Hamilton, Sr.

D – Claudia Vira, Middlebury, Sr.

F – Rylee Glennon, Amherst, Jr.

F – Nancy Loh, Hamilton, Sr.

F – Meg Rittenhouse, Colby, Jr.

All-NESCAC Second Team

G – Evie Sheridan, Hamilton, Fy.

D – Avery Flynn, Amherst, Sr.

D – Bri Michaud-Nolan, Colby, Sr.

D – Leslie Schwartz, Amherst, Sr.

F – Melanie Conca, Connecticut College, Sr.

F – Jenna Letterie, Middlebury, Sr.

F – Maddie Tix, Williams, Sr.