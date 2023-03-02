NESCAC men’s hockey honors for ’22-23 include Wesleyan’s Lachance player of year, Hamilton’s Zimmerman top rookie, Wesleyan’s Potter best coach

Wesleyan senior Jake Lachance is the NESCAC men’s hockey player of the year as voted by the league’s coaches.

Lachance is the first defenseman since 2016 to earn the honor and the third Cardinal (Tim Sestak, 2019; Keith Buehler, 2013).

Lachance helped the Cardinals earn the top seed in the NESCAC championship and post 15 wins, the most since the 2019-20 season. Lachance, who also earned a spot on the All-NESCAC First Team, played in 23 games and ranks second in the NESCAC with 26 points. Lachance scored seven goals, including three power-play markers, and handed out 19 assists, the second most in the NESCAC this season.

Hamilton’s Ben Zimmerman is the NESCAC rookie of the year and an All-NESCAC Second Team selection. The first-year led the Continentals in scoring and ranks fifth in the NESCAC with 23 points in 24 games. He tallied seven goals, three of which were game-winners, and ranks fourth in the NESCAC in assists with 16 helpers. Zimmerman is the third Hamilton player to garner the NESCAC Rookie of the Year honor (Michael DeMare, 2011; Gabe Tash, 2003).

Wesleyan head coach Chris Potter was selected by his peers as the NESCAC coach of the Year. Potter earns the honor for the fourth time in his career (2004, 2007, 2019) and the second time in four seasons. Potter led Wesleyan to the No. 1 seed in the NESCAC championship for the first time in program history and guided the Cardinals to a 15-7-3 record, the most wins since the 2019-20 season.

All-NESCAC First Team

G – Erik Voloshin, Wesleyan, Jr.

D – Jake Lachance, Wesleyan, Sr.

D – Jack Sullivan, Colby, Jr.

F – Wiggle Kerbrat, Wesleyan, Sr.

F – Gerard Maretta, Trinity, Jr.

F – Matt Toporowski, Amherst, So.

All-NESCAC Second Team

G – Devon Boback, Trinity, Fy.

D – James Philpott, Hamilton, So.

D – Emmet Powell, Wesleyan, Sr.

F – Carter Breitenfeldt, Colby, Sr.

F – John McElaney, Colby, Jr.

F – Ben Zimmerman, Hamilton, Fy.