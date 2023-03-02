NEHC names Hobart’s Aquaro player of year, Norwich’s Atherton best netminder, Hobart’s Beaver top rookie, Hobart’s Taylor No. 1 coach

The NEHC men’s division has announced the recipients of the league’s major award winners, all-conference and all-rookie teams as selected by the league’s 10 head coaches.

Hobart’s Luke Aquaro was named NEHC player of the year after posting 11 goals and 10 assists for 21 points in league play to lead the Statesmen this season. Aquaro also registered an impressive plus-20 plus/minus rating and notched four game-winning goals in league play. His six overall game-winning goals ranks him first nationally in all of D-III men’s hockey.

Norwich’s Drennen Atherton earned NEHC goaltender of the year for the second straight year. Atherton led the NEHC in league wins (11), posting a conference record of 11-2. The senior netminder also ranked third in the league in save percentage (.946), goals against (18), and goals-against average (1.39). He finished the regular season with an overall record of 14-4 between the pipes for the Cadets while also recording two shutouts in league play.

Hobart netminder Damon Beaver was selected as NEHC rookie of the year after finishing second in the league in both goals-against average (1.13) and save percentage (.952). His 1.09 overall GAA and .953 overall save percentage led all of D-III men’s hockey goaltenders in the nation this season. Beaver finished the regular season with an 8-2 record in league play and a 12-2 overall record for the Statesmen.

Hobart’s Mark Taylor was voted NEHC coach of the year by his peers for the second straight year after guiding the program to a 16-2 record in league and No. 1 seed heading into the NEHC postseason. Overall, the Statesmen are 23-2 and lead both the NEHC and the nation in goals per game, goals, assists, and goals against, among several other categories.

FIRST TEAM ALL-CONFERENCE

Forward: Luke Aquaro, Hobart

Forward: Chance Gorman, Elmira

Forward: Jonah Alexander, Hobart

Defense: Amedeo Mastrangeli, Elmira

Defense: Joe Nagle, Norwich

Goaltender: Drennen Atherton, Norwich

SECOND TEAM ALL-CONFERENCE

Forward: Clark Kerner, Norwich

Forward: Thomas Kramer, Babson

Forward: Curtis Judd, Southern Maine

Defense: Gagik Malakyan, Hobart

Defense: Austin Mourar, Hobart

Defense: James Perullo, Babson

Goaltender: Andrew Kormos, New England College

THIRD TEAM ALL-CONFERENCE

Forward: Kaeden Patrick, Skidmore

Forward: Philip Elgstam, Norwich

Forward: Bryce Irwin, Castleton

Defense: Callum Jones, Norwich

Defense: Danny Magnuson, Skidmore

Goaltender: Nolan Hildebrand, Babson

ALL-ROOKIE TEAM

Forward: Connor Wood, Skidmore

Forward: Tanner Hartman, Hobart

Forward: Kerfalla Toure, Elmira

Forward: Johnny Johnson, Norwich

Defense: Zach Whittaker, Castleton

Defense: Nolan Dion, Babson

Goaltender: Damon Beaver, Hobart