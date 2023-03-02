Yale’s Dukaric, Northeastern’s Philips, Minnesota Duluth’s Soderberg three finalists for 2023 Women’s Hockey Goalie of the Year Award

The Women’s Hockey Commissioners Association has announced the three finalists for the Women’s Hockey Goalie of the Year Award.

The finalists are Yale’s Pia Dukaric, Northeastern’s Gwyneth Philips, and Minnesota Duluth’s Emma Soderberg. Dukaric is a sophomore, Philips is a senior and Soderberg is a graduate student.

Voting was carried out by a panel of coaches, administrators and members of the media from across the country.

The three finalists have an international flair as Dukaric is from Slovenia, Soderberg is from Sweden, and Philips, the only American finalist, is from Ohio.

All three finalists are preparing for their conference semifinals: Philips and NU host Boston College on Wednesday evening, Dukaric and Yale host Clarkson on Friday afternoon, and Soderberg and UMD play Ohio State at Minnesota on Friday afternoon as well.

The winner will be announced on March 16, on the eve of this year’s Frozen Four, hosted by Minnesota Duluth.

The Women’s Hockey Goalie of the Year Award was established in 2021 and Northeastern’s Aerin Frankel captured both the 2021 and 2022 awards.