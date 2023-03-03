D-II/III East Hockey Game Picks – Championship Weekend – March 3, 2023

It all has come down to this weekend and the opportunity the conference finalists have to win a league championship and advance to the NCAA tournament. For St. Anselm and St. Michael’s it is all about winning the only title they can play for as D-II teams, but the D-III teams all know the one way to guarantee a spot in the national tournament is to win this weekend. Last week, I took some chances on upsets that didn’t happen and missed all the upsets the NESCAC quarterfinals produced so I finished with a mediocre 8-8-0 (.500) record which brings my overall record to 138-61-12 (.682). This is my final opportunity to finish the conference schedule on a high note before heading into this year’s East-West challenge with the esteemed West writer, Brian Lester, for the NCAA tournament games. I am just picking the Saturday NESCAC semifinal winners in what are big rivalry games with a lot at stake, along with all the other title games. Here are this week’s championship picks:

Saturday, March 4, 2023

CCC Championship

(5) Curry v. (4) Endicott

The Colonels found a way to solve the Endicott challenge in the final game of the regular season and Reid Cooper has been a brick wall in goal for Curry when they have needed him most. The home team showed great resilience last weekend with a stunning comeback win. This one is close all the way with overtime deciding the conference champion – Curry, 3-2

MASCAC Championship

Worcester State v. (10) Plymouth State

The undefeated regular season won’t mean much if the Panthers don’t close the deal and win the MASCAC title. Quite certain that everyone in the room is aware of the task at hand as the Panthers start fast with Myles Abbate showing his offensive pedigree to down a very determined Lancer squad – Plymouth State, 6-3

NEHC Championship

Babson v. (2) Hobart

The Beavers always seem to be in the championship game and are in fact the defending champions in the conference. To be the champ you have to beat the champ and Damon Beaver helps the Statesmen eke out a win in a very exciting, but low-scoring finale – Hobart, 2-1

NESCAC Semifinals

Williams v. Amherst

The Mammoths are delighted to host as a result of Trinity and Wesleyan being knocked off last week and won’t take their biggest rivals from Williamstown lightly. Home ice does matter here and Amherst takes advantage of the friendly confines of Orr Rink to secure yet another OT win courtesy of Matt Toporowski – Amherst, 3-2

Bowdoin v. Colby

The Polar Bears have not defeated Colby in twelve straight contests so here is my upset pick as the law of averages says that this strong team should be able to get it done once in what is this rivalry’s third engagement this season. Empty-net goal provides the final margin for Alex Kozic and company – Bowdoin, 3-1

NE-10 Championship

St. Michael’s v. St. Anselm

The Hawks have been solid through the month of February and won’t need a lot of motivation to win a title that has eluded them for several years. Nick Howard has been their anchor in goal and Matt Hayes and a deep group upfront are the difference in a wildly offensive affair that may need overtime – St. Anselm, 5-4

SUNYAC Championship

(6) Plattsburgh v. (11) Oswego

For the first time in several years the final does not include Geneseo. These two rivals have already played three times this season with the Lakers taking the first two and the Cardinals dominating the last encounter. All the past results are out the window as the Lakers and Cardinals have a history of great battles going back over decades. Add this final to the list of instant classics when the Lakers get it done on home ice in overtime – Oswego, 3-2

UCHC Championship

Nazareth v. (1) Utica

The Pioneers are also in a position where the regular season unbeaten streak is meaningless if they don’t close the deal with the UCHC title. Nazareth has been a contender all year and will need to be on their game from the opening puck drop as the Pioneers like to start fast and keep coming. Too much firepower wearing the blue and orange, but it takes goals in the third period for the comfortable win in front of the Pioneer faithful – Utica, 5-1

It really has been a remarkable season and it will be no surprise if the weekend’s results cause a little havoc for the selection committee and the NCAA tournament entries on Monday. First things first, time to win a conference championship – “Drop the Puck!”