CHA postseason trophy to be renamed Robert DeGregorio Cup in honor of retiring conference commissioner

College Hockey America announced Saturday that the conference’s postseason championship trophy will be renamed the Robert DeGregorio Cup in honor of retiring CHA commissioner Robert DeGregorio.

The announcement was made Saturday afternoon as DeGregorio participated in a pre-game puck drop prior to the start of the CHA championship game between Penn State and Mercyhurst at Pegula ice Arena in University Park, Pa.

“College Hockey America has seen considerable growth and change under Bob DeGregorio’s leadership,” CHA board chairman and Syracuse senior associate athletics director Jamie Mullin said in a news release. “We want to recognize his service and commitment to the conference in a lasting and meaningful way by naming our postseason trophy in his honor.”

DeGregorio has served as the CHA’s commissioner since the 2010-11 season. The Winthrop, Mass., native oversaw the addition of Lindenwood, Penn State and RIT to the league and the readmittance of Robert Morris for 2023-24 following the Colonials’ reinstatement of their program in December 2021. In 2020-21, he steered the CHA through a season truncated by COVID-19 mandates to deliver regular season and postseason competition for the league’s student-athletes and coaches.

Nationally, the CHA has appeared in a pair of Frozen Fours during his time at the league’s helm (Mercyhurst in 2013, 2014). Four CHA players have earned All-America honors during his tenure while a pair of league players earned national rookie of the year honors in 2020-21 and 2021-22.