Curry’s Cooper claims share of CCC player of year with Endicott’s Kurapov, adds goaltender of year for ’22-23 season

The CCC has announced its 2022-23 men’s all-conference teams and major award winners.

Six of the eight CCC men’s hockey schools were represented among this year’s selections, including six players from Curry, the most of any team.

Two Colonels also won major awards with goaltender Reid Cooper being voted both the 2023 CCC player of the year and CCC goaltender of the year, while Gage Dill was named rookie of the year.

Endicott’s Andrew Kurapov shared the player of the year honor with Cooper.

Wentworth’s Sam Milnes won the CCC scholar-athlete award.

Meanwhile, Endicott skipper R.J. Tolan earned coach of the year honors and Western New England was awarded the team sportsmanship award.

Voting for the All-CCC Teams and major awards was conducted by the eight CCC head men’s hockey coaches following the conclusion of the regular season and do not take postseason play into consideration.

FIRST TEAM ALL-CCC

F – Jared Christy, Sr., University of New England

F – Jake Fuss, Sr., University of New England

F – Timmy Kent, Jr., Curry

F – Andrew Kurapov, Jr., Endicott

D – Nick Favaro, Sr., Curry

D – Alex Sheehy, Sr., University of New England

G – Reid Cooper, Gr., Curry

SECOND TEAM ALL-CCC

F – Ryan Kuzmich, So., University of New England

F – Jackson Sterrett, Jr., Endicott

F – Mark Zhukov, Sr., Curry

D – Brendan Kim, So., Salve Regina

D – Cam Speck, Jr., Endicott

G – Billy Girard IV, Jr., University of New England

THIRD TEAM ALL-CCC

F – Gage Dill, Fr., Curry

F – Zach Mazur, Sr., Endicott

F – Johnny Mulera, Jr., Salve Regina

D – Matt Connor, Fr., Curry

D – Matt Giroux, Endicott

G – Colten Lancaster, Sr., Western New England