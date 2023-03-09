Suffolk’s Cote takes home CCC women’s player of year honor for second straight season

The CCC has announced its 2022-23 women’s hockey all-conference teams and major award winners.

Five of the seven CCC schools were represented on this year’s list with Suffolk’s five selections accounting for the most from a single team.

Among the Rams recognized was 2023 CCC player of the year Shana Cote, who took home the top on-ice honor for the second year in a row.

The Western New England duo of Rieley Jessie-Gerelli and Maddie Pope (Plantation, Fla.) also won major awards as goaltender and rookie of the year, respectively.

Two players were honored for their excellence both in the classroom and on the ice as Michaela O’Brien from Endicott and Carolyn Curley from the University of New England were both named CCC scholar-athletes.

Suffolk head coach Taylor Wasylk took home her second-straight CCC coach of the year honor, while Endicott was named the winner of the team sportsmanship award.

Voting for the All-CCC Teams and major awards was conducted by the seven CCC women’s hockey head coaches following the conclusion of the regular season and do not take postseason play into consideration.

FIRST TEAM ALL-CCC

F – Shana Cote, Gr., Suffolk

F – Samantha Fantasia, So., Endicott

F – Maddie Pope, Fr., Western New England

D – Madison Duff, Sr., Suffolk

D – Leslie Steiner, So., Suffolk

G – Rieley Jessie-Gerelli, Jr., Western New England

SECOND TEAM ALL-CCC

F – Riley Esposito, Fr., Salve Regina

F – Miranda Gaudet, Gr., Suffolk

F – Kat Keith, Sr., Endicott

F – Sofia Scilipoti, Sr., Suffolk

D – Madison Hentosh, Sr., Endicott

D – Avery Lutrzykowski, Sr., University of New England

G – Michaela O’Brien, Sr., Endicott