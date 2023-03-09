Quinnipiac’s Perets, Northeastern’s Levi, Michigan Tech’s Pietila named three finalists for 2023 Mike Richter Award as college hockey’s top goalie

The Hockey Commissioners Association has announced the final three candidates for this year’s Mike Richter Award, given annually to the top goalie in men’s NCAA Division I hockey since 2014.

A watch list of 41 was reduced to nine semifinalists and now, with playoffs underway, the final three have been chosen in Northeastern junior Devon Levi, Quinnipiac sophomore Yaniv Perets, and Michigan Tech senior Blake Pietila.

Levi and Perets are repeat finalists and Levi was the Richter Award winner last year.

All three are ranked in the top five in NCAA save percentage and all three will return to action in Saturday night post-season play.

The winner of this year’s Mike Richter Award will be announced on April 7 during the NCAA Frozen Four in Tampa.