Yale’s Hartje, Ray, Minnesota’s Heise, Minnesota Duluth’s Soderberg, Mercyhurst’s Nystrom selected HCA women’s monthly honorees for Feb. 2023

The Hockey Commissioners Association has announced the women’s monthly award honorees for February.

Co-players of the month are Yale junior forward Elle Hartje and Minnesota graduate forward Taylor Heise, while rookie of the month is Yale freshman forward Jordan Ray and co-goaltenders of the month are Minnesota Duluth graduate Emma Soderberg and Mercyhurst senior Ena Nystrom.

Hartje went 4-15-19 in helping Yale to a 7-1-0 record in the month of February. She had at least one point in every game, averaged 2.4 points per game and had one five-point game.

Heise had nine goals in February, part of a 9-6-15 line in eight games (1.8 PPG). She recently played in her 169th game, a new school record for the Gophers.

Ray had a hot month of February, recording 9-7-16 in eight games. Yale was 7-1 in that stretch and Ray scored at least one point in the first seven of those games.

Soderberg, a finalist for national goalie of the year, had a phenomenal February: 6 GP, 4-0-2, 0.32, .983.

Four shutouts in seven games propelled these February stats for Nystrom: 7 GP, 6-0-1, 0.85, .966.