Wisconsin-Eau Claire’s Green, Wisconsin-Stevens Point’s Anderson named co-WIAC men’s hockey players of year for 22-23 campaign

Wisconsin-Eau Claire’s Quinn Green and UW-Stevens Point’s Fletcher Anderson have been chosen the WIAC co-players of the year to lead the individuals selected to the 2023 all-WIAC team by the league coaches.
This marks the first time in the 10-year history of the player of the year award that it has been shared. Green is the third Blugold to receive the distinction, joining Tyler Green in 2016 and Patrick Moore in 2017. He is second in the conference with 14 goals, third with 26 points, ninth with 74 shots and 10th with a plus-minus of plus-11. Green added three game-winning goals.
Anderson’s selection marks the seventh time a Pointer has claimed the honor. He leads the league with 28 points and a plus-minus of plus-26, while ranking second with 14 goals and 89 shots, and fourth with 14 assists. Anderson has registered four power-play goals.
In addition, UW-Superior’s Colton Friesen received newcomer of the year honors, Rich McKenna collected coach of the year recognition, and Wisconsin-Stevens Point’s Jordan Fader has been named the recipient of the Max Sparger scholar-athlete award.
An all-sportsmanship team was chosen for individuals that displayed exemplary sportsmanship throughout the season. It included one member from each school.
2023 All-WIAC Men’s Hockey Team
Fletcher Anderson, Stevens Point, Sophomore, Forward
Matt Dahlseide, Stout, Junior, Forward
Quinn Green, Eau Claire, Junior, Forward
Peyton Hart, Stout, Sophomore, Forward
Mick Heneghan, Stevens Point, Junior, Defenseman
Trenten Heyde, Stout, Freshman, Defenseman
Dawson Klein, Eau Claire, Sophomore, Defenseman
Charles Martin, Superior, Senior, Defenseman
Tyler Masternak, Stout, Sophomore, Goalie
Dylan Meilun, Superior, Freshman, Goalie
Andrew Poulias, Stevens Point, Junior, Forward
Willy Stauber, Eau Claire, Junior, Defenseman
Connor Szmul, Eau Claire, Junior, Forward
Honorable Mention
Noah Ganske, River Falls, Junior, Defenseman
Ryan Green, Eau Claire, Junior, Forward
Ty Readman, Eau Claire, Senior, Forward
Noah Roofe, River Falls, Junior, Forward
Logan Severson, River Falls, Senior, Defenseman
MacGregor Sinclair, Superior, Senior, Forward
Dysen Skinner, River Falls, Junior, Goalie
Dylan Smith, River Falls, Freshman, Forward
Ryan Wagner, Stevens Point, Senior, Goalie
CJ Walker, Superior, Junior, Forward
Conor Witherspoon, Stevens Point, Junior, Forward
All-Sportsmanship Team
Sam Anzai, River Falls, Senior, Forward
Jordan Fader, Stevens Point, Senior
Colton Friesen, Superior, Freshman, Forward
Brandon Holt, Northland, Junior, Forward
Kobe Keller, Stout, Senior, Forward
Tyler Love, Eau Claire, Senior, Defenseman