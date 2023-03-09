Wisconsin-Eau Claire’s Green, Wisconsin-Stevens Point’s Anderson named co-WIAC men’s hockey players of year for 22-23 campaign

Wisconsin-Eau Claire’s Quinn Green and UW-Stevens Point’s Fletcher Anderson have been chosen the WIAC co-players of the year to lead the individuals selected to the 2023 all-WIAC team by the league coaches.

This marks the first time in the 10-year history of the player of the year award that it has been shared. Green is the third Blugold to receive the distinction, joining Tyler Green in 2016 and Patrick Moore in 2017. He is second in the conference with 14 goals, third with 26 points, ninth with 74 shots and 10th with a plus-minus of plus-11. Green added three game-winning goals.

Anderson’s selection marks the seventh time a Pointer has claimed the honor. He leads the league with 28 points and a plus-minus of plus-26, while ranking second with 14 goals and 89 shots, and fourth with 14 assists. Anderson has registered four power-play goals.

In addition, UW-Superior’s Colton Friesen received newcomer of the year honors, Rich McKenna collected coach of the year recognition, and Wisconsin-Stevens Point’s Jordan Fader has been named the recipient of the Max Sparger scholar-athlete award.

An all-sportsmanship team was chosen for individuals that displayed exemplary sportsmanship throughout the season. It included one member from each school.

2023 All-WIAC Men’s Hockey Team

Fletcher Anderson, Stevens Point, Sophomore, Forward

Matt Dahlseide, Stout, Junior, Forward

Quinn Green, Eau Claire, Junior, Forward

Peyton Hart, Stout, Sophomore, Forward

Mick Heneghan, Stevens Point, Junior, Defenseman

Trenten Heyde, Stout, Freshman, Defenseman

Dawson Klein, Eau Claire, Sophomore, Defenseman

Charles Martin, Superior, Senior, Defenseman

Tyler Masternak, Stout, Sophomore, Goalie

Dylan Meilun, Superior, Freshman, Goalie

Andrew Poulias, Stevens Point, Junior, Forward

Willy Stauber, Eau Claire, Junior, Defenseman

Connor Szmul, Eau Claire, Junior, Forward

Honorable Mention

Noah Ganske, River Falls, Junior, Defenseman

Ryan Green, Eau Claire, Junior, Forward

Ty Readman, Eau Claire, Senior, Forward

Noah Roofe, River Falls, Junior, Forward

Logan Severson, River Falls, Senior, Defenseman

MacGregor Sinclair, Superior, Senior, Forward

Dysen Skinner, River Falls, Junior, Goalie

Dylan Smith, River Falls, Freshman, Forward

Ryan Wagner, Stevens Point, Senior, Goalie

CJ Walker, Superior, Junior, Forward

Conor Witherspoon, Stevens Point, Junior, Forward

All-Sportsmanship Team

Sam Anzai, River Falls, Senior, Forward

Jordan Fader, Stevens Point, Senior

Colton Friesen, Superior, Freshman, Forward

Brandon Holt, Northland, Junior, Forward

Kobe Keller, Stout, Senior, Forward

Tyler Love, Eau Claire, Senior, Defenseman