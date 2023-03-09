Wisconsin-Eau Claire’s Rausch, Wisconsin-River Falls’ McCollins chosen co-WIAC women’s players of year for 2022-23 season

Wisconsin-Eau Claire’s Sophie Rausch and UW-River Falls’ Maddie McCollins were tabbed the WIAC women’s co-players of the year to lead the individuals selected to the 2023 all-WIAC team by the league coaches.

This marks the first time in the 10-year history of the player of the year award that it has been shared. Rausch is the third Blugold to receive the honor, joining Courtney Wittig (2019) and Erin Connolly (2020). McCollins’ selection marks the sixth time that a UW-River Falls player has claimed the honor.

In addition, UW-River Falls’ Makenna Aure received newcomer of the year honors, Northland’s Jason Carter collected coach of the year accolades, and Wisconsin-River Falls’ Sami Miller has been named the recipient of the 2023 WIAC Judy Kruckman scholar-athlete award.

An all-sportsmanship team was chosen for individuals that displayed exemplary sportsmanship throughout the season. It included one member from each school.

2023 All-WIAC Team

Makenna Aure, River Falls, Freshman, Defense

Laina Berthiaume, Stevens Point, Junior, Defense

Holly Eckers, River Falls, Junior, Defense

Megan Goodreau, River Falls, Freshman, Forward

Alex Hantge, River Falls, Junior, Forward

Emily Hart, Eau Claire, Senior, Defense

Jenna Hoops, Superior, Sophomore, Forward

Courtney Leising, Stevens Point, Sophomore, Forward

Stephanie Martin, Eau Claire, Senior, Goalie

Maddie McCollins, River Falls, Senior, Forward

Sophie Rausch, Eau Claire, Senior, Forward

Sami Scherling, Eau Claire, Senior, Forward

Olivia Schultz, Stevens Point, Grad. Student

Hallie Sheridan, Eau Claire, Senior, Forward

Abigail Stow, River Falls, Grad. Student, Forward

Honorable Mention

Maddy Bloedel, Northland, Junior, Defense

Mahteya Dumelie, Northland, Senior, Forward

Teagen Johnson, Northland, Senior, Goalie

Darbie Mattson, Superior, Sophomore, Defense

Bailey Olson, River Falls, Sophomore, Forward

Jessica Rubenalt, River Falls, Senior, Defense

All-Sportsmanship Team

Cora Coz, Superior, Sophomore, Defense

Mahteya Dumelie, Northland, Senior, Forward

Challis Prohaska, River Falls, Junior, Defense

Olivia Smallbrock, Eau Claire, Senior, Forward

Ashtyn Wiltscheck, Stevens Point, Senior, Forward