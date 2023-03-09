Wisconsin-Eau Claire’s Rausch, Wisconsin-River Falls’ McCollins chosen co-WIAC women’s players of year for 2022-23 season

Wisconsin-Eau Claire’s Sophie Rausch and UW-River Falls’ Maddie McCollins were tabbed the WIAC women’s co-players of the year to lead the individuals selected to the 2023 all-WIAC team by the league coaches.
This marks the first time in the 10-year history of the player of the year award that it has been shared. Rausch is the third Blugold to receive the honor, joining Courtney Wittig (2019) and Erin Connolly (2020). McCollins’ selection marks the sixth time that a UW-River Falls player has claimed the honor.
In addition, UW-River Falls’ Makenna Aure received newcomer of the year honors, Northland’s Jason Carter collected coach of the year accolades, and Wisconsin-River Falls’ Sami Miller has been named the recipient of the 2023 WIAC Judy Kruckman scholar-athlete award.
An all-sportsmanship team was chosen for individuals that displayed exemplary sportsmanship throughout the season. It included one member from each school.
2023 All-WIAC Team
Makenna Aure, River Falls, Freshman, Defense
Laina Berthiaume, Stevens Point, Junior, Defense
Holly Eckers, River Falls, Junior, Defense
Megan Goodreau, River Falls, Freshman, Forward
Alex Hantge, River Falls, Junior, Forward
Emily Hart, Eau Claire, Senior, Defense
Jenna Hoops, Superior, Sophomore, Forward
Courtney Leising, Stevens Point, Sophomore, Forward
Stephanie Martin, Eau Claire, Senior, Goalie
Maddie McCollins, River Falls, Senior, Forward
Sophie Rausch, Eau Claire, Senior, Forward
Sami Scherling, Eau Claire, Senior, Forward
Olivia Schultz, Stevens Point, Grad. Student
Hallie Sheridan, Eau Claire, Senior, Forward
Abigail Stow, River Falls, Grad. Student, Forward
Honorable Mention
Maddy Bloedel, Northland, Junior, Defense
Mahteya Dumelie, Northland, Senior, Forward
Teagen Johnson, Northland, Senior, Goalie
Darbie Mattson, Superior, Sophomore, Defense
Bailey Olson, River Falls, Sophomore, Forward
Jessica Rubenalt, River Falls, Senior, Defense
All-Sportsmanship Team
Cora Coz, Superior, Sophomore, Defense
Mahteya Dumelie, Northland, Senior, Forward
Challis Prohaska, River Falls, Junior, Defense
Olivia Smallbrock, Eau Claire, Senior, Forward
Ashtyn Wiltscheck, Stevens Point, Senior, Forward