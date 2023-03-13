Six players from four different schools named to 2022-23 CCHA all-rookie team

The CCHA has announced the 2022-23 all-rookie team with six players from four different programs recognized.

Forwards Kyle Kukkonen (Michigan Tech), Joey Larson (Northern Michigan) and Lleyton Roed (Bemidji State) were joined by defensemen Dalton Norris (Bowling Green) and Josh Zinger (Northern Michigan), as well as goaltender Beni Halasz (Northern Michigan).

All year-end awards were voted on by the league’s eight head coaches.

More conference awards will be announced throughout the week, including the all-CCHA teams Tuesday.