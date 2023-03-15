Top 10 candidates announced for 2023 Hobey Baker Memorial Award as NCAA D-I men’s hockey’s top player

The Hobey Baker Memorial Award Committee has announced the top 10 candidates for the 2023 award honoring college hockey’s top player.

Alphabetically, they are Logan Cooley (Minnesota), Adam Fantilli (Michigan), Sean Farrell (Harvard), Collin Graf (Quinnipiac), Lane Hutson (Boston University), Matthew Knies (Minnesota), Devon Levi (Northeastern), Yaniv Perets (Quinnipiac), Blake Pietila (Michigan Tech), and Jason Polin (Western Michigan).

The 10 finalists were selected by voting from all 61 Division I college hockey head coaches plus online fan balloting. Next, the 30-member selection committee and an additional round of fan balloting through the Hobey website March 17-26 will determine this year’s Hobey Baker winner.

Criteria for the award are displaying outstanding skills in all phases of the game, strength of character on and off the ice, sportsmanship and scholastic achievements.

The Hobey Hat Trick (three finalists) will be announced on March 30 and the Hobey Baker Award winner will be announced on April 7. The announcement will be televised live on the NHL Network and streamed on the Hobey Baker website at 6 p.m. ET.