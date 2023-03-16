After taking Northeastern back to national semifinals, Northeastern’s Flint collects national coach of year honors for ’22-23 season

For again leading his team into the NCAA semifinals, Dave Flint of Northeastern has been chosen CCM/AHCA Women’s Division I Coach of the Year.

This is the second CCM/AHCA Coach of the Year honor for Flint, who also captured the award in 2021.

Flint and his Huskies take on defending NCAA champion Ohio State on Friday afternoon in Duluth (3:30 pm ET).

This marks the third straight year Northeastern has advanced to the Frozen Four as it seeks the school’s — and Hockey East’s — first national championship. The No. 5 seed in the tournament, NU brings a 22-game win streak into the semifinals, fresh off a 4-1 win at No. 4 Yale last Saturday.

Under Flint’s guidance, Northeastern is 34-2-1 and boasts the country’s top defense (0.86 goals allowed per game) and best penalty killing unit (91.8%). Flint has a career record of 409-154-44, combing four varsity years at Saint Anselm College and 13 seasons with Northeastern.

Flint was assisted this season by Lindsay Berman, Nick Carpenito and Todd Lampert.

The runner-up for this year’s CCM/AHCA Division I Women’s Coach of the Year Award was Ohio State’s Nadine Muzerall.