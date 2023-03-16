Penn State’s Janecke posts 47-point campaign for Nittany Lions, takes home 2022-23 national rookie of year accolades

Penn State freshman forward Tessa Janecke has been chosen by the nation’s assistant coaches as the 2023 women’s college hockey rookie of the year.

Janecke had two goals and an assist in her first varsity game, a 4-1 win over WCHA powerhouse Wisconsin back on Sept. 22, and never looked back.

An integral part of Penn State’s championship season (College Hockey America regular season and tournament champs), Janecke played 38 games and went 22-25-47 for coach Jeff Kampersal.

It is the second time in three years that PSU has had the rookie of the year as forward Kiara Zanon was the recipient in 2021.

Janecke was recognized three times by the HCA during the regular season, earning player of the month honors once and runner-up twice. Penn State went 27-9-2, its season ending in a tough 3-2 triple-overtime loss to Quinnpiac in the opening round of the NCAA tournament.

The national women’s rookie of the year is chosen by a vote of the NCAA Division 1 schools’ assistant coaches, with one vote per staff. The names on the ballot are each conference’s rookie of the year.

The runner-up for this year’s award was Wisconsin’s Caroline Harvey, a freshman defender.

The other finalists for the national rookie of the year were Brown forward Jade Iginla, Yale forward Jordan Ray, Vermont forward Lara Beecher, and Stonehill forward Alexis Petford.