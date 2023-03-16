MIAC selects St. Scholastica’s Ledenkov top offensive player, Saints’ Bostedt best defensive player, Concordia’s Harguindeguy rookie of year

The MIAC has announced its men’s hockey award honorees for the 2022-23 season.

St. Scholastica junior forward Arkhip Ledenkov and junior goaltender Jack Bostedt were selected by MIAC head coaches as the offensive and defensive players of the year, respectively, while Concordia first-year forward Joe Harguindeguy was named rookie of the year.

St. Scholastica head coach Dave Williams was recognized by his peers with coach of the year honors.

In addition to individual awards, MIAC coaches also selected 20 players all-conference with six more receiving honorable mention distinction. All awards were nominated by and voted on by the nine MIAC head men’s hockey coaches and only statistics from MIAC contests were considered for conference honors. Any nominated player not selected as all-conference but still receiving votes from at least three coaches was named honorable mention.

2022-23 MIAC Men’s Hockey All-Conference

F: Nathan Adrian, St. Scholastica, Jr.

F: Troy Bowditch, St. Olaf, So.

F: Lewis Crosby, Saint John’s, Jr.

F: Austin Dollimer, Augsburg, Sr.

F: Gavin Holland, Augsburg, Sr.

F: Arkhip Ledenkov, St. Scholastica, Jr.

F: Filimon Ledenkov, St. Scholastica, Jr.

F: Brady Lindauer, Saint Mary’s, Sr.

F: Nick Michel, Saint John’s, Sr.

F: Auggie Moore, Saint John’s, Sr.

F: Cole O’Connell, Concordia, Jr.

F: Carsen Richels, St. Scholastica, Jr.

D: Mason Campbell, Saint John’s, Fy.

D: Liam Haslam, Concordia, Jr.

D: Connor Kalthoff, St. Olaf, So.

D: Mason Palmer, Augsburg, Sr.

D: Alec Severson, St. Scholastica, Sr.

D: Nick Woodward, Augsburg, Sr.

G: Jack Bostedt, St. Scholastica, Jr.

G: Kevin Lake, Hamline, Sr.

2022-23 MIAC Men’s Hockey Honorable Mention

F: Jarod Blackowiak, Augsburg, Sr.

F: Sam Dabrowski, Hamline, Sr.

F: Joe Harguindeguy, Concordia, Fy.

D: Dane Stoyanoff, Bethel, So.

D: Warner Young, Saint Mary’s, So.

G: Matt Fitzgerald, Concordia, Jr.

2023 MIAC Men’s Hockey All-Playoff Team

F: Max Borst, Saint John’s, Jr.

F: Austin Dollimer, Augsburg, Sr.

F: Tyler Hinterser, St. Scholastica, Sr.

F: Gavin Holland, Augsburg, Sr.

D: Connor Kalthoff, St. Olaf, So.

D: Jaret Lalli, Concordia, Sr.

F: Arkhip Ledenkov, St. Scholastica, Jr.

G: Samuel Vyletelka, Augsburg, So.