Michigan Tech’s Pietila takes home CCHA player of year honors, Huskies’ Shawhan tabbed coach of year

The CCHA on Thursday announced that Michigan Tech senior Blake Pietila has been named CCHA player of the year.

In addition, MTU’s Joe Shawhan is the conference’s coach of the year.

Pietila has started 36 games for No. 13 Michigan Tech so far this season, going 23-10-3 with a 1.99 GAA and a .929 save percentage with an NCAA-best 10 shutouts.

Her is also a finalist for the Mike Richter Award as well as a Hobey Baker Award top 10 finalist.

Shawhan and the Huskies were picked fifth in the CCHA preseason coaches’ poll and finished second in the league standings with a 15-7-4 record – only two points out of first place. Shawhan won his 100th career game at Bowling Green on Nov. 4, 2022, and moved into second place in wins at Tech on March 4, 2023, in the CCHA playoffs against St. Thomas.

The Huskies are 24-10-4 overall this season with the most wins in Shawhan’s six seasons at the helm.

Voting for the 2022-23 all-CCHA teams and CCHA player/coach of the Year awards were conducted by the eight head coaches at each CCHA school, based on CCHA conference games only. Coaches were not permitted to vote for their own players or themselves.