Western Michigan’s Polin named NCHC player of year, Denver’s Chrona top goalie, North Dakota’s Blake best rookie for ’22-23 campaign

On the eve of the NCHC Frozen Faceoff in St. Paul, Minn., the conference named its major award winners Thursday night.

Western Michigan’s Jason Polin took home player of the year and forward of the year honors, while WMU’s Pat Ferschweiler was named Herb Brooks coach of the year.

Denver’s Magnus Chrona was named goaltender of the year and collected the three stars award. DU teammate Mike Benning was tabbed offensive defenseman of the year and the Pioneers’ Justin Lee earned defensive defenseman of the year.

North Dakota freshman Jackson Blake was chosen rookie of the year and the Fighting Hawks’ Ethan Frisch was selected the senior scholar-athlete award winner.

St. Cloud State’s Jami Krannila bagged the defensive forward of the year honor and Huskies teammate Spencer Meier took home the sportsmanship award.

Shireen Saski of CBS Sports picked up the media excellence award.