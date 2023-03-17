Western Michigan’s Polin named NCHC player of year, Denver’s Chrona top goalie, North Dakota’s Blake best rookie for ’22-23 campaign

By
-
Jason Polin is serving as Western Michigan’s captain for the 2022-23 season and has been among the nation’s top scorers all season (photo: Ashley Huss).

On the eve of the NCHC Frozen Faceoff in St. Paul, Minn., the conference named its major award winners Thursday night.

Western Michigan’s Jason Polin took home player of the year and forward of the year honors, while WMU’s Pat Ferschweiler was named Herb Brooks coach of the year.

Denver’s Magnus Chrona was named goaltender of the year and collected the three stars award. DU teammate Mike Benning was tabbed offensive defenseman of the year and the Pioneers’ Justin Lee earned defensive defenseman of the year.

North Dakota freshman Jackson Blake was chosen rookie of the year and the Fighting Hawks’ Ethan Frisch was selected the senior scholar-athlete award winner.

St. Cloud State’s Jami Krannila bagged the defensive forward of the year honor and Huskies teammate Spencer Meier took home the sportsmanship award.

Shireen Saski of CBS Sports picked up the media excellence award.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here