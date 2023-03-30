Minnesota State’s Pavel leaves Mavericks after junior season, signs NHL deal with Avalanche

Minnesota State junior forward Ondrej Pavel has signed with the NHL’s Colorado Avalanche.

In signing the contract, Pavel foregoes his senior season with Minnesota State.

Pavel, a Prague, Czech Republic native who appeared in 94 games as a Maverick, recording 18 goals, 23 assists and 41 career points, played on three MacNaughton Cup championship teams, two Mason Cup championship teams, qualified for three NCAA tournaments, two Frozen Fours, and earned one trip to the national championship game.

This past season, Pavel finished with six goals and nine assists for 15 points.