Michigan Tech’s Nardella leaves Huskies after three seasons, signs ECHL contract with Cincinnati

Michigan Tech junior forward Nick Nardella has signed a professional contract with the ECHL’s Cincinnati Cyclones.

Nardella played 85 games for the Huskies over three seasons, tallying 31 career points with four goals and 27 assists.

The Rosemont, Ill., native compiled a career-high 14 points in 2022-23 and ranked fourth on the team with 13 assists. He registered three assists in a win at Alaska (Oct. 14) and assisted on a pair of goals in a victory at Lake Superior State (Dec. 17).

Nardella was a CCHA all-academic team member and attended the Carolina Hurricanes NHL development camp in 2022.