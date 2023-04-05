USCHO Frozen Four Live! Wednesday edition: Listen Live from 4 to 6 p.m. EDT

USCHO podcasts are going on the road, and you can join us for live broadcasts during the 2023 NCAA Men’s Frozen Four in Tampa, Fla.

USCHO Frozen Four Live! with Ed Trefzger, Jim Connelly and Derek Schooley will have live events featuring special guests and giveaways four days at Harpoon Harry’s Crab House, 225 S. Franklin St., near Amalie Arena in Tampa. Our first broadcast is Wednesday from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. EDT.

Wednesday’s scheduled guests include:

Joe Bertagna, American Hockey Coaches Association

Bob DeGregorio, Atlantic Hockey Association

Steve Metcalf, Hockey East

Jayson Hajdu, College Hockey Inc.

Paul Caponigri, Big Ten Network

Listen here (player will update to the live broadcasts when we start the episode):

If you won’t be in Tampa, check out the podcast from wherever you are on our site, on Apple Podcasts, in your favorite podcast app, or on Spreaker.

