5 numbers to know from Minnesota’s victory against Boston University in the Frozen Four

TAMPA, Fla. — Here are five numbers to know from Minnesota’s 6-2 win over Boston University in Thursday’s Frozen Four semifinal:

21 games

Coming into tonight’s game, Boston University had won all 21 games this season in which it scored first. Thursday was the first to break that streak.

Despite surviving an early Minnesota onslaught and getting on the board at 10:38 of the opening period on Sam Stevens’ goal, BU never led again after Minnesota tied the game less than five minutes later.

This was also the first game this campaign that BU trailed after one period in which it had scored first, dropping the Terriers to 4-7-0 when behind entering the first intermission.

Three firsts

Minnesota freshman defenseman Luke Mittelstadt notched three firsts: his first multi-goal game and his first game-winning goal, coming on the power play at 1:40 of the third period.

He was also named first star of the game. Mittelstadt was second among Big Ten freshmen defensemen with 18 points entering tonight’s game.

15-3-0

The Golden Gophers are now 15-3-0 when taking fewer penalties than their opponents. Boston University took seven minors in the game to Minnesota’s three. The Gophers scored three of their six tallies on the man advantage.

13-12-2

Minnesota now has taken the lead all time in games against Boston University, with a head-to-head record of 13-12-2 since their series began in 1963. The Golden Gophers have a 6-3 record over the Terriers in NCAA Tournament play. The teams last met in 2012 in the first game of the NCAA West Regional at Xcel Energy Center in which the Gophers won 7-3.

Three goals waved off

Minnesota had three goals waved off after video review, including one late in the first period which could have staked the Gophers to a 3-1 lead. Logan Cooley appeared to have scored with 44 seconds left in the opening stanza. BU coach Jay Pandolfo successfully challenged the call on the ice, alleging goaltender interference.