Hobey Baker Award winner Fantilli has two families to thank

TAMPA, Fla. — Upon hearing that he was named the 2023 Hobey Baker Award winner, Michigan freshman Adam Fantilli thanked what he described as his two families: His parents and brother, and his Michigan teammates.

“I’ve never been on a team that felt so much like a family,” he said Friday. “It’s been an incredible ride.”

The 18-year-old from Nobleton, Ontario, was a big factor in helping the Wolverines to get to the Frozen Four, where they bowed out on Thursday in a 5-2 loss to Quinnipiac.

Fantilli ended his season with 30 goals, tied for the lead in Division I with Western Michigan’s Jason Polin. He leads the nation in almost every other offensive category, including points per game (1.81), goals per game (0.833), and assists per game (0.97).

He led the Big Ten in scoring despite missing four games while away at the 2023 World Junior Championship, where he helped Team Canada to the gold medal.

Fantilli also was named a first-team All-American and was the recipient of the Tim Taylor National Rookie of the Year Award.

He talked about how important it was for his brother Luca, two years his senior and a freshman defenseman at Michigan, to share this season with him.

The two are roommates and were also teammates in junior hockey, playing for Chicago of the USHL.

“I can’t even put into words how happy I am that I’ve been able to play the last four years and live with him,” he said. “Not many people get to experience the feeling of looking across the locker room and seeing your brother tying his skates. (He’s) my best friend and I’m lucky to call him my teammate. None of this would be possible without him.”

Fantilli also mentioned teammate Steven Holtz, who suffered a serious health issue in November.

“We truly battled it all this year,” he said. “We’ve been to hell and back. This is the tightest team I’ve ever been on.”

He also thanked first-year Wolverines coach Brandon Naurato.

“He’s one of those people that I wouldn’t be here without,” said Fantilli. “We had a lot to prove this year. He brought us together in a lot of ways. He always talked about getting better every day and I think we accomplished that.”

Fantilli’s teammates stayed in Tampa for the ceremony.

“They’re my brothers,” he said. “I’m so happy they were able to stick around. It means the world to me.”

Fantilli beat out Minnesota’s Logan Cooley and Matthew Knies for the award. He joined 1997 winner Brendan Morrison and 2008 winner Kevin Porter as Wolverines players to win the Hobey.

Paul Kariya (Maine, 1993) and Jack Eichel (Boston University, 2015) are the only other freshmen to win the award, voted on by a 30-member selection committee after the NCAA regionals.

When asked about his plans for next season and a possible return to Michigan, Fantilli said that’s to be determined.

“I don’t know, to be honest,” he said. “I’m going to talk with the people around me and make a decision.”

Fantilli is expected to be the second player selected in the 2023 NHL draft in June. But for now, he has more pressing issues.

“I think I have an exam next week,” he said. “I have to study for that.”