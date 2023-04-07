Northeastern’s Levi becomes first two-time Mike Richter Award winner

TAMPA, Fla. — For the second consecutive year, Northeastern goaltender Devon Levi has won the Mike Richter Award for the top goaltender in Division I men’s ice hockey.

“It’s outstanding,” said Northeastern coach Jerry Keefe. “I know it’s something that Devon’s really proud of. I know our team is really proud of it and as a coaching staff, the same thing. We’re really proud of back-to-back Richter Awards for Devon. He’s a special player, a special kid.”

Levi had the highest save percentage (.933) and 13th-best goals-against average (2.24) among all D-I goaltenders this season. He was 17-12-5 for the Huskies, who finished third in Hockey East.

The first two-time Richter winner was unable to attend Friday’s ceremony because he’s now an NHL goaltender with a 2-1-0 record. A week after Northeastern’s season ended with a 2-1 overtime loss to Providence in the Hockey East tournament March 11, 21-year-old Levi signed a three-year, entry-level contract with the Sabres.

He debuted for Buffalo March 31 in spectacular fashion, a 3-2 overtime home win against a New York Rangers team that averages more than three goals per game.

“He actually answered the phone after his first game on the way to the airport walking to the airplane,” said Keefe, “so I got a chance to talk to him and congratulate him. He played again last night. He really wanted to be here.”

Levi followed up that win with a 2-1 road loss to the Florida Panthers on April 4 before securing a 7-6 shootout victory for Buffalo in Detroit against the Red Wings the night before the Richter Award ceremony.

After being picked by the Florida Panthers in the seventh round of the 2020 NHL draft, Levi was traded to the Buffalo Sabres in July 2021. After winning the 2022 Richter Award, Levi told the Sabres that he’d return to Northeastern for his junior season.

“He wanted to come back and give it another run,” said Keefe. “He had a great year this year. We had a great group of guys and I know he’s proud of the team.”

Quinnipiac sophomore Yaniv Perets and Michigan Tech senior Blake Pietila were the other finalists from a vote conducted in the week leading up to the conference championship games.

Keefe said that the recognition helps elevate the Northeastern program. “Any time you can win awards on the national stage, to be the best goaltender in the country and be rewarded for that, that’s big for the program,” said Keefe. “It’s always nice to get the accolades.”